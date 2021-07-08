Apple Watch 3 and SE models now on sale from $169

July is proving to be an epic month for cheap Apple Watch deals. Not only are we seeing rare discounts on the Apple Watch SE, but now the Apple Watch 3 just dropped to an all-time low for 2021.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $169. That's $30 off and one of the best Apple deals you can get. (Amazon has the 42mm model on sale for $189). Meanwhile, the rarely discounted Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) is also on sale for $249 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for this model.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. Amazon has the 42mm model on sale for $189 ($40 off).View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Rarely on sale, Amazon is taking $30 off the white model. View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches because it's a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. It offers international emergency calling, fall detection, noise monitoring and an optional LTE model for $50 more.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we found Apple's new smartwatch to be a well-rounded device. It has a plethora of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's new Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

Meanwhile, in our Apple Watch Series 3 review we found Apple's least-expensive smartwatch still makes for an excellent fitness tracker. Sure, it has a smaller display and lacks some health features like on-the-go electrocardiograms, but it's a solid smartwatch for cash-strapped Apple fans.