Act Fast: TCL 4K TV Now Just $199

Whether you're going back to school or you just want a sharp 4K TV for your bedroom or other smaller room, TCL has a deal that probably won't last long.
Right now you can grab the TCL 43S425 4K TV for just $199. This is a 43-inch set powered by Roku software, which is among the best smart TV platforms out there, offering easy access to movies, shows and hundreds of apps.
TCL 43S425: was $329 now just $199 @ Amazon
The TCL 43S425 is a quality 43-inch 4K TV with HDR support, and it's powered by the robust Roku TV platform. It's currently $130 off, which is a savings of 39%.View Deal
The TCL 43S425 is an LED TV with HDR support, so you should expect good color performance out of this smart TV. You also get three HDMI ports, one of which supports the HDMI ARC standard.
TCL also says that this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
If you prefer a bigger screen, Amazon has the 55-inch TCL 55S425 on sale for a tempting $299, which is $30 off the normal price. We expect both deals to go fast.
A better deal IMHO is the 55" TCL 5 series
Factory Refurbished at Walmart.
55S515/55S517 $259.99/$269.99
shipped Nextday or 2nd day free.
90 day factory warranty, free returns at store.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Refurbished-TCL-55-Class-4K-Ultra-HD-2160p-Dolby-Vision-HDR-Roku-Smart-LED-TV-55S515/852403621
Beware removing the TV from the box. They ship double boxed. The TV has only rugged bubble shaped packing. Thing is, on this model, ALL the electronics are at the very bottom and the top half of the screen is very thin, fragile and can bear NO weight.
If you try to unbox by yourself and/or try to slide this TV out on its back or front and it tilts at all, you will probably bend the thin frame and may break the screen.
Keep the boxes vertical at all times. With two people, reach down the back to the very bottom, pick up the TV putting no pressure on the upper screen, only from the bottom or side, low down. Carefully lay it face down on an elevated flat padded surface (I used the outer box and a blanket) to put the feet on. Never put the top edge down first, lift from the top edge, or lift the bottom, tilting it on its top edge!
Great set once it's on the wall and in place!!