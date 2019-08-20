Act Fast: TCL 4K TV Now Just $199

Whether you're going back to school or you just want a sharp 4K TV for your bedroom or other smaller room, TCL has a deal that probably won't last long.

Right now you can grab the TCL 43S425 4K TV for just $199. This is a 43-inch set powered by Roku software, which is among the best smart TV platforms out there, offering easy access to movies, shows and hundreds of apps.

TCL 43S425: was $329 now just $199 @ Amazon

The TCL 43S425 is a quality 43-inch 4K TV with HDR support, and it's powered by the robust Roku TV platform. It's currently $130 off, which is a savings of 39%.View Deal

The TCL 43S425 is an LED TV with HDR support, so you should expect good color performance out of this smart TV. You also get three HDMI ports, one of which supports the HDMI ARC standard.

TCL also says that this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you prefer a bigger screen, Amazon has the 55-inch TCL 55S425 on sale for a tempting $299, which is $30 off the normal price. We expect both deals to go fast.