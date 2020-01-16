Act Fast: Every Roku TV at Walmart is now on sale

This might very well be the mother of all Super Bowl TV deals. Right now, every Roku TV at Walmart is on sale.

Walmart's sale includes steep discounts on 4K Roku TVs from Hisense, TCL, RCA, Sharp, and many more. After discount, prices starting as low as $115. It's one of the best Walmart deals we've ever seen. (Especially if you're shopping on a tight budget).

Shop all Roku TV brands on sale at Walmart

Roku TV sale: deals from $115 @ Walmart

Act fast! For a limited time, every Roku TV at Walmart is on sale with prices starting at $115. The sale includes 4K TVs from RCA, TCL, Hisense, Sharp, and more. For instance, you can get this RCA 60-inch 4K Roku TV for just $349.99 ($149 off). View Deal

Keep in mind that there are a lot of off-brand TVs in this sale. For instance, Sanyo, Element, and Hisense aren't generally known for their excellent performance. However, the sale includes many TCL TV deals and we've generally been impressed with many of TCL's 4K TVs.

In fact, the sale includes the excellent TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV (65R617) on sale for $899. That's $200 off and an excellent price for one of the best TVs out there today. The Editor's Choice TCL 6-Series offers great performance, better backlighting than its predecessor, and everything we love about Roku, all for an affordable price.

Most of the Roku TVs at Walmart include free 2-day shipping, which is great if you're shopping for a new set you can use for the big game. Make sure to follow our guide to the best TV deals for discounts on other HDTVs.