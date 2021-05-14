Fisker Ocean: Price, release date, price interior, range, and more

The Fisker Ocean is heading into a growing electric SUV market, which means competition is going to be fierce. When you have the likes of the Tesla Model Y already on sale, and both the Mercedes EQC and Porsche Macan EV on the way, it’s not going to be easy to grab the hearts and minds of drivers.

But Fisker has plenty of great things to offer, from a solar-equipped roof, extensive use of recycled materials, to up to 350 miles of range and the sub-$40,000 price tag. While the car maker hasn't been flush with a huge amout of details, here’s everything you need to know about the Fisker Ocean.

The first Fisker Ocean models are due to arrive towards the end of 2021, or early 2022 at the latest. Apparently Fisker has secured a “strategic global and localized supply chain” with expectations that it will produce more than a million cars between 2020 and 2027.

(Image credit: Fisker)

That’s certainly a tall order, but it’ll be an impressive accomplishment if Fisker manages to get that done. Though it will no doubt all be down to the popularity of the car itself.

From a price angle, things are looking quite reasonable. The Fisker Ocean is set to start at $37,499, though there will be different models that’ll likely have a higher price tag. We don’t have any specific details on those, however.

Fisker is also going to offer the Ocean through a flexible leasing programme, secured with a deposit starting at $2,999. That lease offers 30,000 miles a year, includes maintenance and service. Sign-ups are open now, with a $250 refundable deposit.

(Image credit: Fisker)

Fisker Ocean: Design and interior

From the outside the Fisker Ocean looks very much like your standard SUV. It has room to comfortably fit five passengers, though we don’t have any specific dimensions yet. From the outside it looks like there’s plenty of room inside, and hopefully that also translates to trunk space.

Fisker also claims that the car has “the highest five star safety rating,” thanks to prominent side impact protection beams. But we haven’t had any official statements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or any other regulator in charge of crash testing cars.

(Image credit: Fisker)

Like a lot of electric cars these days, there will be a large touchscreen control panel on the dash, alongside a digital gauge cluster, The Fisker Ocean is also set to come with a heads-up display and some sort of modern infotainment system. Details on that are scarce, but the company has hinted at a Karaoke mode, similar to Tesla's ‘Careoke’ feature.

The Ocean is also set to be made from a variety of recycled materials, which Fisker claims makes the car “the world’s most sustainable vehicle." Whether that comes true has yet to be seen, but we can still expect an interior that is “100 percent vegan” and made from things like recycled fishing nets, bottles, tires, and worn out t-shirts.

Fisker Ocean: Battery and range

The Fisker Ocean will have a pretty hefty battery pack, packing in at least 80 kWh. It’s not been revealed how fast the car will be able to recharge, though the company will be offering customers an unspecified amount of free charging via Electrify America’s 350kW chargers.

According to Fisker’s website the Ocean will offer between 250 and 350 miles per charge. Presumably a more exact figure will depend on which model you get, and what sort of options you go for. No doubt that information will be revealed closer to general release.

The company has also promised that the solar panels in the roof will offer an additional 1,000 miles of range every year, which is an average of 2.7 miles every day. However the amount you generate will obviously depend on the local weather and climate. Because someone living in New England isn’t going to get as much sun as someone living in Southern California.

(Image credit: Fisker )

Fisker Ocean: Performance

The Fisker Ocean has some pretty solid performance for a car of its size, or at least that’s what we can tell based on the specs Fisker has released so far. All models will have two motors, one on each axle, while there will be two and four wheel drive variants.

The fastest version will be able to manage 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, which is pretty impressive for an SUV. It’s faster than the Performance model Tesla Model Y SUV (3.5 seconds), and comparable to the Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer EV (2.9 and 3.0 seconds).

Obviously the cheapest model won’t be accelerating quite so fast, though we don’t know what the difference is going to be. Still, if you have the money to spend, the fastest model will be available to you at some point.

(Image credit: Fisker)

Fisker Ocean: Autonomous features

No details have been revealed about the Fisker Ocean’s autonomous features right now. However, given how common they are in electric vehicles, especially high-end models, there should be some driver assistance features thrown in.

At the very least we should expect autonomous cruise control and blind spot detection. We’d also be surprised if it didn’t have limited autonomous steering and lane change assistance as well. Anything beyond that may be a tall order, and we certainly shouldn’t expect anything close to true driver-free autonomy. Especially for under $40,000.

(Image credit: Fisker)

Fisker Ocean: Outlook

It seems as though every automaker has its sights on the electric SUV market, including the premium car makers like Porsche and Bentley. So is newcomer Fisker going to be able to compete with the brands that have had decades to establish themselves? That’s not clear yet.

And we can’t say anything definitively until we hear more about the car. But from what we know right now, the Fisker Ocean is ticking all the right boxes. Long range? Check. Affordability? Double check. Luxury? Certainly seems that way.

It’s certainly a car to keep your eye on as the year progresses. Especially given its late 2021/early 2022 launch date means it’ll be beating a lot of better-known cars to market. Let’s just hope the Ocean has what it takes to stand out.