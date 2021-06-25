9 new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend: Good Fight, Ice Road, Drag Race All Stars and more

Ready for a hot streaming summer? This week marked the official start of the season, so celebrate by kicking back with a cold drink and firing up one of the new TV shows and movies premiering this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus , Paramount Plus , Disney Plus and more.

The summer movies and summer TV seasons have been underway for weeks, and this weekend brings an array of new options. There’s something for everyone, from acclaimed dramas The Good Fight and Bosch to fizzy reality shows Too Hot to Handle and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. On the movie side, Liam Neeson brings his special set of skills to The Ice Road, while Ilana Glazer confronts the horrors of pregnancy in False Positive.

Plus, there’s a slew of new TV shows and specials available on broadcast and cable. If you’ve already cut the cord, just sign up for one of the best cable TV alternatives for access to your favorite channels.

Here are our picks for the new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Season 5 premiere | Episode 1 (TV-MA) | Watch now

One of the best shows on TV is back, though changes are afoot on The Good Fight. Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo make their exits, leaving a bit of a vacuum at the law firm of Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart. Luckily, the outsized presences of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) remain as delightful as ever, while new recurring cast member Mandy Patinkin brings his endless charm as a wacky, unsanctioned back-room judge. The Good Fight has never shied from tackling current events and issues, and the season 5 premiere touches on everything from the murder of George Floyd, racial injustice protests and Donald Trump’s contentious departure from the White House.

The Ice Road (Netflix)

Movie | 1 hr 48 min (PG-13) | Watch now

Liam Neeson is deploying his very particular set of skills once again, this time on the dangerous, slick, icy roads of Canada. If you've ever seen the reality show Ice Road Truckers, well, this is that but turned into a fictional movie and with even more thrills. Neeson plays a big rig driver who leads a rescue mission after a remote mine collapses. As he contends with a massive storm, he soon realizes there's an even bigger threat lurking out in the cold.

Bosch (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 7 premiere | Episodes 1-8 (TV-MA) | Watch now

It’s the end of the road for Bosch — well, the end of one road. Season 7 is the last for the Prime Video series; however, a spinoff has been ordered by Amazon-owned IMDb, with Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz reprising their roles. The final chapter of the original sees the titular detective taking on an arson investigation that arises from masked men throwing Molotov cocktails into a building. Bosch also grapples with his impending retirement, while training new recruit Julia Brasher (Annie Wersching) to replace him.

Central Park (Apple TV Plus)

Season 2 premiere | Episodes 1-3 (TV-14) | Watch now

If you haven’t even heard of this quirky, wholesome, joyful animated musical comedy, cruise over to Apple TV Plus immediately and catch up on the first season before enjoying the season 2 premiere episodes. The Tillerman family continues life in the famous park, where dad Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) works as a manager. Emmy Raver-Lampman takes over voicing daughter Molly from Kristen Bell, and the transition is seamless. Evil developer Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) cooks up more nefarious schemes to raze the park, while busker Birdie (Josh Gad) continues his running commentary. And of course, there’s new music, with contributions from They Might Be Giants and Ingrid Michaelson.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

Season 2 premiere | Episodes 1-4 (TV-MA) | Watch now

Last year, Netflix debuted two dating shows that went on to become social media sensations. While we’re still waiting for Love Is Blind season 2, Too Hot to Handle returns first with a new cast of sexy singles who are forbidden from hooking up with each other. Every time they kiss, make out, hook up with someone (or even gratify themselves), the cash prize is docked. Yeah, it’s kind of a ludicrous premise, but also highly watchable. You can practically see these very beautiful twentysomethings doing the math in their head, weighing their attraction to another cast member against the sweet money they’d be losing for everyone.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus)

Season 6 premiere | Episodes 1-2 (TV-14) | Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6

Let the game of bewigged thrones begin! A set of 14 contestants from Drag Race seasons past sashay their way into the All-Stars stage, ready to serve some lewks and lip-sync until the house comes down. This is the first show in the franchise to move over exclusively to streaming. The 3 a.m. episode drop times mean American fans will have to be careful of spoilers. Just stay off Twitter, hennies, until you can watch at a reasonable hour.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus)

Series premiere | Episodes 1-2 (TV-PG) | Watch now

Think Umbrella Academy, but without super powers and for a younger audience. The Mysterious Benedict Society, based on the popular YA book series Trenton Lee Stewart, revolves around four gifted orphans with unique skills. After winning a scholarship competition, they’re recruited by the mysterious Mr. Benedict to save the world from a global crisis called The Emergency. The show’s visual flair and eccentric styling are being hailed as “Wes Anderson lite” or in the vein of the Lemony Snicket movies.

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV Plus)

Special | 54 min (TV-G) | Watch now

This documentary examines the origins of the beloved Peanuts characters and their creator, Charles Schultz. Directed by Michael Bonfiglio and narrated by Lupita Nyong’o, the special features interviews with family, friends, cartoonists and celebrity fans of the iconic comic strip, which celebrated its 70th anniversary last year. Not only that, the doc includes archival footage of Schultz himself, who passed away two decades ago. It explores how Peanuts has impacted culture and society. And catch several new animated sequences, including one asking the titular question, “Who are you, Charlie Brown?”

False Positive (Hulu)

Movie | 1 hr 32 min (R) | Watch now

Broad City’s Ilana Glazer co-wrote this chilling, modern take on Rosemary’s Baby, along with collaborator John Lee (who directs). When they’re unable to conceive, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) consult with fertility specialist John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But something darker is lurking under the debonair doc’s handsome exterior. When his procedure results in Lucy becoming pregnant with three babies, she must battle both Hindle and her husband for control over her own body.