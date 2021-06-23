25 best Prime Day deals you can still get today

If you missed out on the best Prime Day deals, don't panic — because there are still some great savings to be had even though Amazon Prime Day is officially over.

We've scoured Amazon's virtual shelves in search of the best deals still available, and have come up with this list of 25 great options. And there's something here for everyone, including big savings on MacBooks and iPads, OLED TVs reduced by as much as $600 and some bargain streaming devices.

These deals may not stick around for long, though, so you'd best be quick if you like the look of one.

25 best Prime Day deals still available today

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote. It's rarely this cheap outside of major holidays. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $39.99. View Deal

Adidas apparel: up to 55% off @ Amazon

Amazon is still taking up to 55% off a wide range of Adidas apparel and gear. The sale includes discounts on everything from jerseys to backpacks. After discount, deals start as low as $8 for Adidas socks, $10 for tees, and $25 for sneakers.View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months: was $44 now $29 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass is better than ever these days, and this is a great deal on the service. It saves you $15 over the three-month period, or $5 a month — money you could instead put towards another game or a spare controller.View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale for $59.99, which is a good price if not quite as low as it was yesterday.View Deal

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest price available right now. But hurry, because iPad deals on the base model sell out very fast. (The 128GB model is also on sale for $395). View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $349. That's one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals yet. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 also features an always-on Retina display. (The 40mm model is sold out). View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly Chromebook, then the Acer Chromebook C223 is the perfect fit for you. This laptop is currently discounted on Amazon, packing an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC Storage. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air M1 features Apple's new blazing-fast custom M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. This config comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256 SSD. Also, the 512GB config is on sale for $1,099 after a $49 discount applied at checkout.View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. The base 256GB config is now on sale at Amazon, which is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen. (The 512GB model is also $150 off).View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $519 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap: The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's at its lowest price ever, but history shows this deal won't last long. It's one of the best Prime Day deals of the moment. The silver iPad Air is sold out, but other colors remain at this fantastic price. (If it appears sold out, try checking a different color). View Deal

PS5 games: deals from $29 @ Amazon

There wasn't a console drop, but Amazon is slashing the price of select PS5 video games. After discount, games start as low as $29. Even popular games like the epic Spider Man Miles Morales is getting its price cut from $69 to $49. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

This flagship keyboard is one of the best ones available right now. And now that Amazon has put it on sale for an entire 41% off its original price, this deal is an absolute steal. This elite mechanical keyboard features yellow silent switches and Chroma RGB lighting and a magnetic wrist rest as well as dedicated media keys.

WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Portable External HDD: was $89 now $74 @ Amazon

The WD_Black 2TB external hard drive is an excellent deal. Whether it's connecting to your Xbox Series X or PS5 to offload some games or for loading up a bunch of video files, it will get the job done. Not only does it have solid construction, it has read speeds of 140Mbps. While not at the level of an SSD, it's still solid for an HDD. The 5TB version is also on sale for $129.View Deal

Samsung 65" Neo 4K QLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,997 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is one of Samsung's 2021 TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x support, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and built-in Alexa/Bixby support.View Deal

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,197 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of QLEDs. The TV offers full array local dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and built-in Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant. As part of its Prime Day TV deals — Amazon has it on sale for $1,199. View Deal

LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It's designed for those who want the best TV picture possible and are willing to pay for it. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's now $303 off. View Deal

Samsung The Frame 65" 4K TV: was $1,999, not $1,597 @ Amazon

When you're not using your TV, it takes up a lot of wall space that could otherwise be put to good use. The Frame solves that by displaying works of art from more than 1,400 artists, so you have something to look at when you're not bingeing. View Deal

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,298 @ Amazon

Not to be outdone by too much, Amazon has this Sony Bravia A8H 55-inch OLED 4K model for a whopping $601 off. It sports Sony's top-line X1 processor to bring out bright colors and deep blacks. Android TV apps are built in, and the set also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $1,206 @ Amazon

Amazon has an exclusive Prime Day deal that cuts over $250 off the $1,499 price tag of the base Razer Blade 15. Earlier the price dropped to $949, the cheapest we'd ever seen the base Blade 15, but this discount is still worth investigating.View Deal

Acer Spin 311: was $499 now $285 @ Amazon

It’s rare for a laptop to have its price slashed by this much, but the Acer Spin 311 is currently on sale for $285 rather than the usual $499 (though it was as low as $224 during Prime Day). This convertible Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen, and 4GB RAM, which should be plenty for casual use.View Deal

HP Envy 13 laptop: was $1,049 now $1,000 @ Amazon

This deal takes $50 off the HP Envy 13, a laptop that's perfect for portable multitasking. This device features a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display, a fingerprint reader, an 11-gen core i7 Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM and an entire 256GB of SSD storage. View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,799 now $1,562 @ Amazon

This gaming beast of a machine packs a powerful Intel i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD Nvidia G-Sync display with an impressive refresh rate of 300Hz, 16 GB of RAM and a full 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop will take your gaming experience to a whole new level. Stock is running low, so move fast, this deal won't stick around much longer.View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro is the best internal NVMe Gen4 SSD you can buy right now. When buying Gen4, it's best to use it on a compatible motherboard to get the best performance. Regardless, the 980 Pro ranks high among gamers. The 250GB version is also still on sale, for $69.View Deal