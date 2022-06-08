24 Hours of Le Mans live stream — How to watch the race online, channels, start times and more

The 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams are almost here, so it's time to figure out how you're going to buckle up for one of the most prestigious endurance races of the year. Toyota, which stands tall after four straight victories, has Alpine and Glickenhaus Hypercars on its tail, looking to stop a fifth straight W.

And then there's next year to worry about, as increased competition is expected for the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2023. But that's a problem for another day. This year, we look at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 as a return to form, as a full audience will attend this year with no restrictions.

Oh, and about Toyota. Qualifying has never truly been its strongest round, so don't go betting the farm against them if Glickenhaus and Alpine do much better. That said, if Toyota does get a good track position, the field will likely be very concerned.

Considered the "swing" point of the WEC championship because it has 50 points on the line, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is as important as it is prestigious.

You'll find the full schedule for all the events below. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams from wherever you are.

24 Hours of Le Mans live streams around the world

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans anywhere on Earth

It's natural that you might want to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the streaming service and watch the race.

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have a pretty easy time finding 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 live streams from the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Viewers can watch all the action on MotorTrend TV channel and the $4.99 per month MotorTrend+ service.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch MotorTrend TV via several live TV services, including Sling TV Orange and Fubo.TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives. It's also on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, the uber-customizable service that starts at $35 per month with the Sling Orange package that includes MotorTrend.

Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), meanwhile, costs $70 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 31 channels, including MotorTrend, ESPN and TBS.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got dozens of sports channels, including NBC and the Tennis Channel.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams in the UK

Race fans also have a couple of options to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab) have the rights to the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 live streams. Don't worry about the fact that there are two channels listed; Eurosport is being rolled into Discovery Plus, so it won't matter which you subscribe to.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here (opens in new tab), or access the service via Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of that at the same time.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams in Canada

Canadian will also hunt for the MotorTrend TV channel on their cable providers. MotorTrend Plus ($4.99CAD per month and $44.99CAD per year) is also available in Canada.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Can you watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams in Australia?

This is a problem. Both Eurosport and Discovery Plus aren't available in Australia, and it doesn't look like the 24 Hours of Le Mans live streams will be streaming down under. We're trying to find if there's any other option, and will update this story if we get one.

Visiting Australia and out of luck? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch all the action on your normal services, as if you were back home.

24 Hours of Le Mans live stream schedule

All times listed are in Eastern.

Wednesday (June 8, 2022)

Free Practice 1: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Qualifying: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Free Practice 2: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday (June 9, 2022)

Free Practice 3: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Hyperpole: 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Free Practice 4: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday (June 10, 2022)

Warm up: 3:30 a.m. – 3:45 a.m.

3:30 a.m. – 3:45 a.m. Hyperpole: 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Free Practice 4: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday (June 11, 2022)

Warm up: 4:30 a.m. – 4:45 a.m.

4:30 a.m. – 4:45 a.m. 24 Hours of Le Mans: 9:30 a.m. (race begins at 10 a.m.)

Sunday (June 12, 2022)