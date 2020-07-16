Recording your iPhone screen has several different uses, from the practical to the fun. If you’re trying to show a flustered friend or family member how an iPhone feature works, a screen recording offers a handy visual display of what to do. (It also comes in handy when you’re the one who needs troubleshooting help.) You can also record your gaming exploits to brag to your friends or make fun videos to share.

In other words, there are plenty of reasons why you’d want to screen record on an iPhone. Now all you have to do is figure out how to record your iPhone screen.

Fortunately, the screen record process doesn’t require much more than the push of a button. But before you can do that, you need to add the screen record option to your iPhone’s Control Center for easy access.

Screen recording was added in iOS 11, so you’ll need to be running that version or later to capture what’s happening on your iPhone screen. (That shouldn’t be a problem — we’re currently up to iOS 13 with iOS 14 on-the way, and both those versions run on iPhones as old as 5 years.) Here are all the steps you need to take to successfully record your iPhone screen.

Add Screen Recording to the Control Center

If Screen Recording isn’t already a part of your Control Center screen, you’ll want to make sure it’s there. (It’s represented by an icon featuring a dot surrounded by a circle — basically a record button.) Here’s how to add the Screen Recording tool.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Open the Settings app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select Control Center.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Customize Controls.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Scroll down to More Controls and tap the “+” to the left of Screen Recording. When you’re done tap the Control Center back button at the top of the screen to save your changes.

Once you’ve added Screen Recording, you can place it wherever you want on the Control Center screen by tapping and holding the three horizontal lines on the left side of the screen and dragging the Screen recording icon to wherever you want it to be.

How to record your iPhone screen: iPhone X or later

If you’ve got an iPhone with a notched display, here’s how to make an iPhone screen recording.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your iPhone display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. To record with your voice, tap and hold the Screen Recording button in the Control Center, tap microphone, the tap Start Recording. Your screen recording will begin in 3 seconds.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. To record without your voice, tap the Screen Recording, and your recording will begin in 3 seconds.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. To end the recording tap the red status bar. You can also stop recording by opening the Control Center and tapping the Screen Recording icon, which will be red when it’s recording.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Your recording will be saved in your photo library. From there, you can edit it, just like you would with any video shot on your iPhone.

How to record your screen on iPhone 8, 7, 6, 5s, or SE

The recording process is the same for older iPhones and the new iPhone SE, but you access the Control Center differently.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Swipe up from the bottom of your screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. To record with your voice, tap and hold the Screen Recording button in the Control Center, tap microphone, the tap Start Recording. Your screen recording will begin in 3 seconds.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. To record without your voice, tap the Screen Recording, and your recording will begin in 3 seconds.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. To end the recording tap the red status bar. You can also stop recording by opening the Control Center and tapping the Screen Recording icon, which will be red when it’s recording.

Once again, screen recordings are saved to the photo library on your phone.