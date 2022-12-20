It’s useful to know how to screen record on Android. Not only does it save you lengthy explanations telling mum and dad how to switch Wi-Fi network, but it can also make for good social media content or even provide proof of a message chain. Anyone streaming mobile games on YouTube or Twitch will also be grateful for this feature.

Believe it or not, until Android 10, owners of even the best Android phones had to download third-party apps to record the screen, but now thankfully those days are gone. Here’s how to screen record on Android.

The following instructions were created using a OnePlus device, but the steps should be the the same for other Android devices.

How to screen record on Android

1. From the home screen, swipe down from the top to bring up the Notifications pane.

2. Swipe down again to bring up the Quick settings menu.

3. Tap Screen recording.

Note: you may need to scroll to the right to find this setting, or add it as a button using the Add function on the right most page.

4. Return to the home screen and tap the red button to start recording your screen.

5. To pause or stop recording, tap the red button again and then select Pause or Stop.

And action! That’s all there is to it really, you can view your recordings like any other video saved on your phone. Just make sure that you turn off screen recording before entering any private information like passwords or bank details.