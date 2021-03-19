Wordpress vs Wix vs Squarespace

Finding the best website builder for your next digital project is one of the keys to ensuring everything goes smoothly and successfully. Although there are numerous builders on the market, some clearly stand out above the rest. Three such options are WordPress.com, Wix, and Squarespace, which all provide reliable, high-quality website creation solutions for everyone from absolute beginners to web development experts.

In this Wix vs WordPress vs Squarespace showdown, we compare their main features, performance, support services, and prices to help you decide which is best for your next project.

Features

Wix has an exceptional template library (Image credit: Wix)

As three of the world’s most powerful website builders, Wix, WordPress.com, and Squarespace naturally come with a great selection of advanced features.

All three website builders come with ecommerce features, but Wix and Squarespace clearly excel here. Wix’s three online store plans will give you access to a suite of advanced tools, and Squarespace comes with powerful integrations including coupon and discount code support, zero transaction fees, and abandoned cart recovery.

Once again, all three builders come with various blogging options, but WordPress.com is clearly the best choice. It offers a great selection of blog-specific templates, a clear yet simple editing interface, and a suite of blogging tools to help you get the most out of your site.

If you decide to create a blog with Wix or Squarespace, you will also have access to specialized blog templates and some basic blogging tools, but they aren’t nearly as powerful as WordPress’s.

Wix has one of the largest template libraries of any website builder we’ve tested. It has over 500 different designs which are cleverly categorized by the type of website you need, and you can even search for templates with the neat search box.

Meanwhile, Squarespace’s library is smaller, but its themes are very high quality and regularly updated. If a professional design is your priority, Squarespace could be the best option.

And finally, WordPress.com does things a little differently. All plans provide access to a small library with a selection of free and premium themes. However, a Premium, Business, or eCommerce subscription will give you access to the WordPress.org template library, while Business and eCommerce subscribers will also be able to upload their own themes.

Performance

Wix boasts an extremely powerful editing interface (Image credit: Wix)

Wix, Squarespace, and WordPress use fundamentally different editing interfaces. In terms of flexibility and the number of design tools on offer, Wix’s editor clearly outperforms the other two. However, WordPress.com is a great option for beginner-friendly editing, while Squarespace makes it easy to create professional sites without much experience.

For starters, the performance of the Wix editor is exceptional. It uses a drag-and-drop editing interface that supports pixel-perfect customization. You can personalize nearly everything you can imagine, and you will even have a level of code access if you require it. However, it can be quite hard to get the hang of Wix, purely because the sheer number of tools on offer can make it a little confusing.

WordPress.com sits at the other end of the spectrum. It does give you a small amount of design flexibility, but it uses an outdated, block-based editing interface. Fortunately, there are plenty of attractive templates to base your website on, but don’t expect to find too many customization options here.

Squarespace sits somewhere in the middle, with a decent amount of design flexibility, a great selection of professional templates, and a number of native app integrations. It doesn’t offer the customizability of Wix, but it remains an excellent option if you’re willing to put the work in to create an attractive site.

Wix is clearly the best performing website builder here, but Squarespace isn’t far behind. And WordPress.com certainly isn’t terrible either.

Support

The Squarespace website builder is backed by an impressive selection of support resources (Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace offers excellent support services, with a responsive, 24/7 email ticketing system and live chat that’s available from Monday to Friday, 4am to 8pm EST. On top of this, it has an excellent knowledge base with in-depth guides that cover numerous advanced topics.

Wix is similarly great, with 24/7 phone and ticket support, along with a useful chatbot. However, its live support is sometimes slow, which can be frustrating. Like Squarespace, Wix has a decent selection of self-help resources, although they don’t tend to be quite as detailed or comprehensive.

And finally, WordPress.com offers different levels of support with different plans. All users will have access to the company’s knowledge base, but email support is only available for paying users. Basic live chat is available for those with a Premium plan or higher, while 24/7 priority live chat only comes with a Business or eCommerce subscription.

Overall, Squarespace clearly wins here, with Wix taking second place. In saying that, WordPress.com’s support is still more than good enough—you may just have to wait a while for a response if you’re using a low-end plan.

Pricing and plans

WordPress.com has a free plan, along with four paid options (Image credit: WordPress)

Both WordPress.com and Wix offer basic free forever plans, while Squarespace has a 14-day free trial. All three builders support standard websites and at least some form of e-commerce, and all come with a selection of different paid plans.

WordPress’s paid plans start at just $4 a month for a Personal subscription that allows you to connect a custom domain. Premium ($8 a month) and Business ($15 a month) plans include increasingly advanced features, while an eCommerce subscription ($45 a month) comes with a suite of online selling tools.

At $12 a month, Squarespace’s Personal plan is higher priced, but it comes with significantly more advanced features. A Business subscription will cost you $18 a month, while Basic and Advanced Commerce plans cost $26 and $40 a month respectively.

And finally, Wix is even more expensive, with its four website-specific plans ranging from $14 to $39 a month. It also has three Business & eCommerce plans ranging from $23 to $49 a month, along with Enterprise-level custom solutions.

Overall, it’s very hard to pick a winner here. WordPress.com is certainly the cheapest option, but Squarespace and Wix arguably provide better value for money.

Verdict

Wix, WordPress.com, and Squarespace are three of the world’s most popular website builders (Image credit: WordPress, Wix, Squarespace)

All things considered, it’s impossible to declare a clear winner in this WordPress vs Wix vs Squarespace comparison. All three are high-quality, reliable builders that are suited to different uses.

If you want to create a blog or a simple personal site, WordPress.com is a great choice. Squarespace is good for its professional templates and impressive native integrations, and Wix is clearly the best website builder when it comes to overall customizability and design flexibility.