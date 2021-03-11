Our favorite robot vacuum cleaner is $100 off at Amazon

Winter is almost over, and soon it will be time to start thinking about the dreaded spring clean. Alternatively, you could let a robot vacuum do all the hard work for you, while you enjoy the sunny weather.

To help you clean less and relax more, the Roborock S4 Max is now just $329 at Amazon. That’s a very healthy $100 sliced off its usual price of $429, making this one of the biggest robot vacuum discounts we’ve seen so far this year.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

The Roborock S4 Max currently headlining our best robot vacuum ranking. And for good reason; it offers strong cleaning performance and solid mapping for a very reasonable price. At $100 off now is the ideal time to buy. View Deal

In our Roborock S4 Max review we concluded it's a great robot vacuum, combining a great feature set with an affordable price. “While there are plenty of budget-busting robot vacuums ready to do your bidding, finding one like the Roborock S4 Max, which combines performance and affordability, is rare," reviewer Meghan McDonough noted.

In fact, we rate this robot vacuum so highly that it currently sits at the very top of our best robot vacuum ranking. Even at full price, we have strongly encouraged you to check it out; now with $100 off there really isn’t a better time to pick one up.

It’s not hard to see why we rank the Roborock S4 Max so highly. It offers both fast mapping and excellent cleaning while managing to perform its duties remarkably quietly, which is super helpful if you’re working from home.

The design is also wonderfully understated, and we really appreciate the decision to go with matte plastic rather than a glossy finish that would be a magnet for scratches. The small and unobtrusive docking station is another big tick for the Roborock S4 Max as well.

The supplied app makes controlling the Roborock S4 Max super simple. You can set a specific cleaning route or asking the vacuum to perform a deeper clean, or even create no-go zones. Although we do wish that creating room divisions was a tad simpler, though this is a minor issue that can be worked around.

If you’re after a robot vacuum to help keep your house clean then the Roborock S4 Max is definitely the best overall option on the market.