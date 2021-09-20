New iPad mini 6 gets its first price cut on Amazon

Trending

The new 2021 iPad mini won't hit stores till September 24, but if you're searching for iPad deals, Amazon just slashed the price of Apple's new tablet. 

For a limited time, you can get the new 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB) on sale or $459. That's $39 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new tablet. It's also one of the best Amazon deals around. 

8.3" iPad mini 2021: was $499 now $459 @ Amazon
The new iPad mini is the star of Apple's September keynote. It features an all new thin bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Amazon has it on sale for $459, which is $39 off. View Deal

For many, the 2021 iPad mini was the star of Apple's September keynote. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display). The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the new iPhone 13. According to Apple, the new CPU should provide a 40% jump in performance when compared to the previous iPad mini. 

Last Friday, Walmart had the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $459. It was the first price cut we saw, but it's now sold out. Alternatively, Best Buy is offering up to a $400 Best Buy gift card if you trade-in an old iPad. You can use the credit to lower the price of your new iPad. For reference, the previous-gen iPad mini fetches you a $175 credit. 

