Google Pixel 6 Pro deal knocks up to $800 off the Android phone of the year

Of all Black Friday deals, cell phone carriers typically have the most eye-catching, so long as you trade-in your old phone and sign up for an unlimited plan. Even with those stipulations, you can often get a great deal for a new smartphone.

AT&T is currently offering up to $800 off a new 5G phone, including the excellent Pixel 6 Pro. This is one of those trade-in/unlimited deals, where you buy the phone on an installment plan. That $800 off comes in the way of bill credits and you have to keep your service active for the length of the contract, lest you foot the remainder of the phone's value (sans the $800 off). It's one of the best Black Friday AT&T deals we've seen.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Get your hands on one of the best Android phones around. If you want the premiere camera phone experience, the Pixel 6 Pro is your phone. Get up to $800 off of one at AT&T with qualifying trade-in and an unlimited plan.

While we think the Pixel 6 Pro is the best phone eligible for this offer, you can also get $800 of a Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 3. A Galaxy S21 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 will end up being free over the course of the payment plan, if you want to go that route. The regular Pixel 6 is 50% off with no trade-in required, so long as you sign up for the payment plan and unlimited.

You can also get a Galaxy S20 FE for $5 per month on the same offer, but with no trade-in required. While it's a year old, the Galaxy S20 FE is still a very good phone, but the base model Galaxy S21 (which is free on this offer) outclasses it.

This promotion also includes a BOGO offer on the new Galaxy Watch 4 and 50% off the Galaxy Buds 2 with the purchase of any Samsung connected product (i.e. smartphone).