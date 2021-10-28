Black Friday AT&T deals — best early sales in 2021

From the new Pixel 6 to Apple's highly sought after iPhone 13, Black Friday AT&T deals can make purchasing a phone much cheaper this holiday season. Although we're still a few days away from Thanksgiving, retailers and carriers have been rolling out Black Friday deals previews.

For the most part, AT&T has yet to jump into the holiday frenzy. Nevertheless, it's offering a wide number of AT&T phone deals that you can get right now. Being that some phones are selling out or being placed on backorder, we're rounding up the best early Black Friday AT&T deals you can get today. Whether you're team Android or looking for the least-expensive iPhone, here are the best cheap deals right now. Plus, make sure to check out our guide to the best AT&T plans.

Black Friday AT&T deals — best early sales

iPhone

iPhone 13 ATT iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers the iPhone 13 for free after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 ATT iPhone 13 Pro: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can knock up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 mini: 50% off w/ unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get 50% off the iPhone 12 mini purple when they sign up for a new Unlimited plan. That's the best offer we've seen for Apple's previous-gen phone. View Deal

Android

Google Pixel 6 ATT Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ AT&T

AT&T has some solid Pixel 6 discounts. Currently, the carrier is taking $200 off for a final price of $539.99. (No trade-in required). The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is chopping up to $1,000 off Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off the when they trade-in an old phone and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on an Unlimited Plan. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A12 Samsung Galaxy A12: $1/month @ AT&T

Phone deals rarely get cheaper than this. For a limited time, customers can get the Samsung Galaxy A12 for just $1/month at AT&T. This offer is valid for new and existing members. To get the promo price you'll need to open an installment plan and pick an unlimited plan. View Deal

Moto G Stylus Moto G Stylus: $5/month @ AT&T

The mid-range Moto G Stylus features a handy stylus for note-taking and lasts a long time (12 hours and 13 minutes in our tests) on a charge. Currently, you can get it for just $5/month at AT&T. This offer is valid for new and existing members. To get this deal — you'll need to open an installment plan and pick an unlimited plan. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE Galaxy S20 FE: $10/month w/ trade-in @ AT&T

The Galaxy S20 FE is an inexpensive version of the Galaxy S20. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The CPU and fast-refreshing display are the same you'd get with the regular S20, but the S20 FE costs less. Purchase the phone via an installment plan and activate a new or existing unlimited plan to get this phone for just $10/month. View Deal

Unlimited and Prepaid AT&T phone deals

Unlimited Starter plan AT&T | Unlimited Starter plan | $35/month with four lines: AT&Ts budget unlimited plan

AT&T's Unlimited Starter is the cheapest of AT&T's unlimited plans and a great choice for those on a budget. If you get a four-line family plan, you'll only have to pay $35/month per line; a single line costs $65 a month. You get unlimited data, texts and calls and unlimited texting from the US to more than 120 countries. However, you won't get any hotspotting data, and if AT&T's network is busy, your speeds can be slowed. You'll also find your streaming limited to SD. View Deal