Fall mattress sale at Awara knocks $400 off all mattresses

Fall weather is right around the corner and if you're looking to get the coziest sleep possible, you'll want to check out Awara's latest mattress sale. It's knocking $400 off its best mattress, plus offering an epic sleep bundle with any mattress purchase.

For a limited time, you can get the Awara Hybrid Mattress from $899. Plus, you'll get a free $499 sleep bundle that includes pillows, a mattress protector, and sheet set. That's $400 off the mattress and a free $499 sleep bundle for a total savings of $899. By comparison, Awara mattresses started from $999 during their spring sale.

As part of its fall sale, Awara is taking $400 off all sizes of its luxury hybrid mattress. After discount, you can get the twin for $899 (was $1,798) or the queen for $1,199 (was $2,098). Plus, every mattress purchase comes with a free $499 bedding bundle that includes a mattress protector, cotton sheets, and two cooling latex pillows. (The twin size comes with just one pillow).

Crafted from organic, natural materials, the Awara mattress is widely respected for its sustainable approach and comfort. It also comes with an impressive 365-night risk tree trial and a forever warranty.

The hybrid mattress offers the subtle bounce of an innerspring coil mattress along with the contouring support you'd feel from a latex mattress. It's a great mattress for couples with different sleep preferences or sleepers who find memory foam mattresses too warm.

A word of advice: Cyber Monday mattress deals will be here before you know it and we expect to see even lower prices then. But if you can't afford to wait till the holiday season, today's sale is as good as it gets.