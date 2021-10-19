Black Friday wine fridge deals 2021 — early sales from Cafe, Insignia and more

Are you interested in the best Black Friday wine fridge deals? Then you’ve come to the right place! Whether you want a compact design to hold the occasional bottle, or one which you can show off to your guests, we’ve scoured the market to find the best early sales.

A wine fridge can really compliment your kitchen — it will store your bottles at the correct temperature and looks great in the process too. But, which deals are worth your attention? Here are the best Black Friday deals on wine fridges.

Black Friday wine fridge deals — best early sales

Arctic King Premium 34-Bottle Wine Cooler: was $219 now $182 @ Walmart

With a 34-bottle capacity, this model from Arctic King is great for entertaining. The LED display and touch controls on the door give it a modern appeal, and the interior is lit via an LED as well so you can see which wine you’re choosing. The shelves can slide out if need be, and the legs are adjustable for levelling. Temperature options range from 41F to 64F. View Deal

Cafe Smart 24 in. 46-Bottle Wine Beverage Cooler: was $3,099 now $2,788 @ The Home Depot

If you want a premium wine cooler and you’re happy to pay for it, then this is the best deal for you. This striking design from Cafe can hold 46 bottles of wine and features an LED light wall across the back. It also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, or using voice commands. It’s available in black, white, glass and stainless steel, so you can match it to your kitchen. View Deal

Insignia 14-Bottle Wine Cooler NS-WC14SS9: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy

If space is limited, then this 14-bottle wine cooler from Insignia might be best. You can select your preferred temperature from 41F to 64F, and with two removable wire shelves, it really makes the most use of the internal space. The reversible door also means it can sit wherever you need it to. View Deal

Black Friday wine fridge deals — what to expect

Every year, plenty of wine fridges will go on sale for Black Friday. All the major brands take part as well, so the sky is really the limit on what you can choose. Our advice — consider what you need from your wine cooler before making a purchase.

The most important thing to check is the available space; wine fridges can be quite bulky appliances and will need access to a power socket, so think about where you will store it. If you struggle for space, then a smaller, countertop fridge might be better. There are also wine coolers available which function as general beverage holders, so that’s worth considering as well.