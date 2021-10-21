Black Friday Ninja blender deals 2021 — early sales on blenders

Searching for the best Black Friday Ninja blender deals? Ninja has seriously expanded over the years to offer a huge range of kitchen appliances, from grills and air fryers to coffee makers, but before all that it was best known for its blenders.

Whether you want a morning smoothie or a thick soup, Ninja blenders can handle pretty much any ingredient you throw at them. They’re reasonably priced for what they have to offer too. That’s why, when this appliance crops up in the Black Friday deals , you need to take advantage. If you’re keen to get one, here are the early sales we’ve found.

Early Black Friday Ninja blender deals — here's what we've spotted

Ninja Black Single Speed Single Serve Personal Blender Ninja Black Single Speed Single Serve Personal Blender: was $69 now $49 @ The Home Depot

If you want a blender specifically for morning smoothies, then look no further. This personal blender from Ninja has more than enough power to blend soft fruits as well as leafy greens. One power level is sufficient to get the job done, and you can use it to pulse too. It comes with two 0.47 liter travel jugs and lids which you directly blend in, then take on the go. View Deal

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ BN701 Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ BN701: was $109 now $89 @ Best Buy

This full size Ninja blender is currently $20 off and comes with all of the features you need to make everyday recipes. There are four speeds to choose from and it comes with three preset programs for smoothies, frozen drinks and ice cream. All of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe and the jug has a large 72-ounce capacity. View Deal

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ BN801 Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ BN801: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Want more versatility? Then this is the deal for you. This model from Ninja functions as a blender, smoothie maker and food processor. It offers three speeds, plus a pulse setting, and five preset programs including smoothie, ice crush, extract, chop and dough. It comes with a 72-ounce jug, two single-serve travel cups and a separate 64-ounce processor bowl. View Deal

Black Friday Ninja blender deals — what to expect

Ninja takes part in the sales every Black Friday, reducing a range of its products from personal blenders to full kitchen systems. We don’t expect to see much change in that respect this year. However, these do sell out quickly, so we advise considering which model you want before browsing the sales.

To do this, think about what you need from the blender — is it just for yourself, is it just for smoothies, or do you need something bigger that can do more? Remember, the more versatile the machine, the more parts you will need to store, so only buy what you’re going to use.