Best wireless keyboards in 2022

The best wireless keyboards are reliable, convenient and comfortable to use. The right one for you will have all the keys you need and none that you don't, as well as rock-solid wireless connectivity to your device(s) of choice via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Investing in the best wireless keyboard for your needs can pay big dividends in terms of comfort and ergonomics. Sure, some laptops have good keyboards — the best laptops are comfortable to type on for hours on end. But we strongly recommend you invest in a standalone keyboard rather than spend hours a day hunched over your laptop typing, because having your neck craned downward for long periods is a big ergonomic no-no.

Our picks for the best wireless keyboards, on the other hand, are comfortable to type on even for extended periods, helping you get more done with less strain.

Read on for our thoughts on the best wireless keyboards you can buy, whatever your situation. And be sure to read our recommendations for the best mouse if you need something to complement your keyboard.

What are the best wireless keyboards?

Our top picks will get you up and clickety-clacking in no time, and the Logitech K860 is one of the best wireless keyboards because it's comfortable to type on all day and you can use it with multiple devices, including Macs, PCs and iPads.

The Logitech G915 is also great, especially if you want a wireless keyboard that's tailor-made for gaming. It offers rock-solid wireless connectivity, low-profile key switches and full RGB lighting. The G915 is both comfortable and visually striking; its only real downside is that it costs a lot of money.

If you want something a little more affordable, the Vissles V84 is a great mechanical wireless keyboard with hot-swappable switches that can be had for $100, roughly half the price of the G915. The V84 is a great wireless mechanical keyboard for newcomers since it's high-quality, affordable and versatile.

Be sure to also check out our best gaming keyboards and best mechanical keyboards lists if you're in the market for a new keyboard. Just as important: the best mouse will not only increase your productivity, but keep your wrist comfortable all day. Not all the models on those lists are wireless, but they're all excellent and can make a big difference in your day-to-day computing experience.

The best wireless keyboards you can buy today

1. Logitech Ergo K860 The best wireless keyboard for most people Specifications Key Type: Membrane Batteries: 2xAAA Warranty: 1-year Size: 18 x 9.2 x 1.9 inches Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth or USB Reasons to buy + Comfy wrist rest + Adjustable front and back legs + Made for both PCs and Macs Reasons to avoid - Split-keyboard design learning curve - A bit pricey

Looking for a wireless keyboard that's reliable, versatile and comfortable to use? The Logitech Ergo K860 is all of these, with a split-keyboard design that's meant to help you keep your hands in place to reduce strain.

One of our favorite features on the keyboard is the feet towards the front side of the chassis so you can change the height of the deck of the keyboard. For those of us with standing desks, that's crucial, as we're often moving between sitting and standing, which changes where our arms hit the table. The Logitech Ergo K860 works over both Bluetooth and Logitech's own USB receiver for ultimate compatibility. Three device-pairing keys let you easily switch between paired devices, like a laptop and an iPad or a desktop PC and a phone.

Read our full Logitech Ergo K860 review .

2. Logitech G915 The best wireless gaming keyboard Specifications Key Type: Mechanical Switch Type: GL Linear, Tactile or Clicky Illumination: Full RGB Size: 18.7 x 5.9 x 0.9 inches Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Excellent key switches + Beautiful design + Robust software Reasons to avoid - No wrist rest - Very expensive

Just as gaming mice and headsets have become increasingly wireless over the past few years, the G915 demonstrates how keyboards can take the same route without sacrificing aesthetics or performance. The G915 is a gorgeous, ultra-thin gaming keyboard that connects to computers via either USB dongle or Bluetooth. There's no lag; there are no dropped signals. It's just as quick and responsive as any wired peripheral, making it great for fast-paced gaming where every input counts.

Thanks to low-profile key switches and full RGB lighting, the G915 is both comfortable and visually striking. Its only real downside is that it costs a lot of money. But when you consider that it will save your desk from unsightly wires and last for many years, it could be a great investment.

Read our full Logitech G915 review .

3. Vissles V84 The best wireless mechanical keyboard for newbies Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type : Linear (but hot-swappable) Illumination: RGB Size: 2.4 x 5 x 1.5 inches Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Solid construction, fairly priced + VS II linear switch is very quiet + Excellent battery life + Compact 75% layout with Mac and Windows mappings + Hot swappable with 5-pin switch support Reasons to avoid - White PBT caps are pretty plain - PBT caps limited to more expensive V84 Pro model

The Vissles V84 stands out with solid construction and great battery life. It's also hot-swappable, which means you can swap out switches if you want to try something different. It supports wireless connectivity to Windows or Mac PCs via Bluetooth 5.1, and the weight of its battery gives it some good heft that ensure it won't move around under your fingers.

For the price, this is an excellent wireless keyboard and a great gateway drug into the world of mechanical keyboards. Since it’s Bluetooth, I’m not sure I would necessarily recommend it for high-stakes competitive gaming, but your mileage may vary — you can always use it in wired mode, too.

Read our full Vissles V84 review.

4. Logitech G915 TKL The best wireless tenkeyless gaming keyboard Specifications Key Type: Mechanical Switch Type: GL Linear, Tactile or Clicky Illumination: Full RGB Size: 15.2 x 5.9 x 0.9 inches Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Compact size + Excellent switches + Discrete media keys Reasons to avoid - Extremely expensive - No wrist rest

The Logitech G915 TKL is exactly what it sounds like: a tenkeyless version of the similarly excellent Logitech G915. Like the full-size model, the G915 TKL is a stylish and expensive peripheral. It's also one of the only wireless mechanical gaming keyboards on the market. If you want to ditch your wired setup but don't have a lot of desk space available, this is probably the model for you.

As with other Logitech models, the G915 TKL benefits from excellent key switches, intuitive software and a durable design. You still get discrete media keys, as well as thin, elevated keycaps and per-key RGB illumination. While the G915 TKL costs almost twice as much as similar wired models, it's arguably worth the premium, especially if you find yourself moving the keyboard around to take advantage of its USB dongle and Bluetooth connection profiles.

Read our full Logitech G915 TKL review.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is one of the best mini gaming keyboards you can buy. Unlike smaller models, the V3 Mini Hyperspeed features a 65% profile. That means you won't have to sacrifice discrete arrow keys or a dedicated delete button. That's great news for touch typists. For gamers, the V3 Mini Hyperspeed features comfortable Razer Green or Yellow switches, as well as full RGB lighting, which you can sync with your other Razer gear.

Granted, the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is extremely expensive, considering its size. (The good news is that you can probably find discounted prices at many retailers.) As a wireless keyboard with powerful lighting capabilities, you can also run through the battery pretty quickly, at least on default settings. Still, if your desk space is limited, the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is good for typing, good for gaming and good for saving room.

Read our full Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed review.

Razer Turret for Xbox One The best wireless gaming keyboard for Xbox Specifications Key Type: Mechanical Switch Type: Razer Green Illumination: Full RGB Size: 15.4 x 7.6 x 1.5 inches Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Excellent in-game performance + Compatible with both Xbox One and PC Reasons to avoid - Extremely expensive - Lacks bells and whistles from other Razer gear

Almost all of the best gaming keyboards work with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, very few of them do so wirelessly. Enter the Razer Turret for Xbox One, which provides both a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse, designed explicitly with Xbox consoles in mind. This comfortable setup features a keyboard, an expandable mouse pad and a mouse, all designed to fit in your lap as you game from the couch. Better still: the keyboard is mechanical, much like a PC-centric Razer model.

The Razer Turret for Xbox One does have a few drawbacks, however. It's extremely expensive, and while it does work with PCs, it doesn't have quite as many features as you'd expect from a model designed with PCs in mind. On the other hand, the Razer Turret's long battery life and clever design go a long way toward justifying its price, as does its excellent performance in just about every Xbox game with keyboard support.

Read our full Razer Turret for Xbox One review.

How to choose the best wireless keyboard for you

Design: What size keyboard do you want? Most of us are used to a full-sized keyboard, which has the separate number pad on the right-hand side. But if you don't care about that number pad and/or want something a bit smaller, consider getting a tenkeyless wireless keyboard like the Logitech G915 TKL, which doesn't have the separate number pad. There are a variety of sizes to choose from based on your needs, usually denoted as percentages of a full keyboard (so a 60% mini keyboard is 60% the size of a full keyboard and typically only includes the main typing keys and the number row, for example).

Switches: If you want a mechanical wireless keyboard, what kind of switches do you want? There are lots of options to choose from, but they generally vary in two big ways: how noisy they are, and when they register a keypress. Switches that register a keypress (or actuate) when you press them all the way in are called linear switches, whereas those that actuate when you press them roughly halfway down are called tactile switches. Once you know whether you want quiet vs noisy and linear vs tactile, you'll have narrowed your options down from dozens to a handful.

Our guide to mechanical switches will give you more details on some of the top switches on the market, but if you're not sure, it's a safe bet to get Cherry MX switches on your keyboard as they're some of the best in the business.

Price: A good wireless keyboard will likely cost you between $50 to $200, depending on which one you want and when you buy it. (Hint: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great days to find good deals on keyboards.) While that might seem high for a keyboard, remember that you're paying for quality: A $20 to $30 membrane keyboard from Microsoft or Dell will work well enough, but it won't be nearly as comfortable (or last as long) as a high-quality wireless keyboard.

How we test wireless keyboards

To find the best, we run each keyboard we review through a variety of tests. The first, and most important, test is to play through a number of different games, and see how the keyboard holds up.

After that, we take a deep dive into a keyboard's software suite, evaluating how easy (or difficult) it is to reprogram keys, set up macros, adjust lighting and create profiles for games. Particularly intuitive software gets high marks; convoluted software can lose some points, even if it's very robust otherwise.

Finally, we make sure to use a keyboard for productivity and personal gaming for at least two or three days. Most of us don't swap keyboards in and out; what you use for general computing, you'll need to use for work and gaming as well. The better a keyboard is at everyday tasks, the better the recommendation we give it.