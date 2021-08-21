The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases will help to make sure that your $1,799 phone stays in one piece. And there’s certainly plenty worth protecting on Samsung’s latest foldable phone.

As detailed in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review , this new device raises the bar as the best foldable phone . With a sizable 7.6-inch display, a 4MP under-display camera, stunning foldable form factor, and Snapdragon 888 CPU, Samsung has packed its new phone with features.

Even with an Aluminum Armor frame, Gorilla Glass Victus display and IPX8 water resistance rating for better durability, a good case is a must. Choosing the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case can help ensure your phone looks the best it can for as long as possible.

You’ve already got plenty of choices that go beyond plain, boring black cases that snap onto the phone. You can opt for official Samsung protection, carbon fiber designs, or slimline, clear shields that will showcase the phone's design while keeping it safe. There's a perfect case for just about any user out there, and more to come.

Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases we’ve seen so far.

What is the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case?

It's a bit too early in the Galaxy Z Fold 3's life cycle to proclaim what the "best" overall case is. There is no one-size-fits-all case that will work for every user, either. Between materials, colors, function, features and price, there are a lot of characteristics to consider. But you can’t go wrong with Samsung’s own Protective Cover case, especially if you want a place to store the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s optional S Pen.

For a slim, lightweight case that offers protection against drops, germs, and yellowing, the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold case is an excellent option. On the other side of the spectrum, the UAG Civilian Series is a rugged option that includes an impact-resistant exterior that works to disperse any energy created when your phone happens to fall to the ground or collide with a hard surface.

Some users want more out of their cases, and aren't satisfied with warding off drops or scratches. For those phone owners, the VRS Galaxy Z Fold 3 QuickStand Pro offers what its name implies: a kickstand that lets you view content in landscape mode. Similarly, the TingYR Mirror Plated Kickstand Case features a mirrored cover that makes it simple to check your phone (or your teeth) without opening the cover.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Protective Cover Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case overall Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Plastic

If you're planning on using an S Pen with your shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 3 — and you should — this official Samsung case is your best Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 case option thanks to its dedicated slot for the stylus.

Since the Z Fold 3 doesn't have a slot like the Galaxy Note did, you can store the S Pen within this attractive folio and its a detachable pen holder. Of course, the Protective Cover also offers a slick, black, plastic shockproof case that keeps your brand new gadget safe while you're using your S Pen to get some work done, take notes, or sketching some images.

(Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Galaxy Z Fold 3 AirSkin Best minimalist Galaxy Z Fold 3 case Specifications Colors: Black, Phanom Green Materials: Polycarbonate

Spigen has perfected the art of the thin, flexible case, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 AirSkin is no different. This case offers the same great properties as Spigen's regular AirSkin line, built exclusively for foldable models.

Crafted from polypropylene with a frosty finish to cut down on fingerprints and dirt, this case takes a minimalist approach. It's the closest thing you can find to outfitting your new phone with nothing at all. Skip the bulkiness and go for a satisfyingly slim profile with this case, which comes in either Black or Phantom Green hues.

(Image credit: Speck)

3. Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold for Galaxy Z Fold Best clear Galaxy Z Fold 3 case Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Rubber

For many, choosing the right phone case means finding the cleanest, properly transparent option to ensure their new gadget is on display while protected at all times. Speck's Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold is an excellent transparent option, with built-in Microban protection and one-piece folding design.

The Perfect-Clear offers up to 13-foot drop protection when open. There's also a special raised bezel to help keep your screen from scratching or shattering, should you drop it right on its face. Finally, it should stay crystal clear, at least for the foreseeable future, as it’s designed to resist yellowing.

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

4. UAG Civilian Series for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case for avoiding drop damage Specifications Colors: Black, Olive, Mallard Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

For the Civilian Series case , UAG typically marries functionality with a rugged aesthetic that does way more than look good. It'll keep your phone as safe as possible, with an impact-resistant exterior with the brand's HyperCush technology.

For this best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case, HyperCrush works to disperse the energy created when your phone collides with a hard surface. The Civilian Series also incorporates traction grip and oversized tactile buttons as well as hinge protection.

Grab UAG’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 case in three hues: Black, Mallard, and Olive, and stop worrying about when you'll inevitably drop your phone for the first time.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

5. OtterBox Thin Flex for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Most environmentally friendly Galaxy Z Fold 3 case Specifications Colors: Black, Pink Materials: Polycarbonate, rubber

OtterBox has long made a name for itself in the mobile accessories business by offering rugged, tough cases. The case maker’s Thin Flex line for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 ensures reliable protection against drops, scuffs, and scrapes while offering a great-looking exterior for your latest tech investment.

The Thin Flex case snaps on and off quickly and includes an antimicrobial coating. It’s also made of 90% recycled plastic so you can feel good about your purchase. OtterBox offers a limited lifetime warranty for your case, with a free replacement should anything go wrong with your purchase.

(Image credit: Ringke)

6. Ringke Slim Case for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Best lightweight Galaxy Z Fold 3 case Specifications Colors: Black, Clear, Matte Clear Materials: Polycarbonate

Bulky cases do a great job when it comes to protecting your tech, but there's definitely something to be said about slimline cases. The delicate yet sturdy Ringke Slim Case is crafted from polycarbonate and comes in two pieces just 1.1mm wide.

Ringke’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 case offers extremely lightweight protection from drops, supports fast wireless charging, and includes easily accessible ports and buttons. Its micro-dot anchor makes it simple to flip open your phone easily, all while giving you the heavy-duty protection you're looking for.

Best of all? You don't have to choose a clear case. You can also pick from Black or Matte Clear.

(Image credit: VRS Design)

7. VRS Galaxy Z Fold 3 QuickStand Pro Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 case with kickstand Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, Plastic

If you're looking to get more out of your new phone case than protection or aesthetic value, the VRS Galaxy Z Fold 3 QuickStand Pro is an unorthodox option that should tick all the boxes you're looking to fill.

As the name implies, the QuickStand Pro includes a built-in kickstand that snaps open and closed so you can hold the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in landscape mode and watch your favorite media.

The case offers beveled edges, precise cutouts for your cameras and buttons, and is crafted from soft TPU to help protect it from lengthy drops. Plus, the QuickStand Pro won't disturb any wireless charger you choose to use with your phone, so you can drop and go.

(Image credit: Gear4)

8. Gear4 Bridgetown for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Best basic Galaxy Z Fold 3 case Specifications Colors: Black Materials: D3O

If you don't need anything particularly feature-rich, eye-catching, or inventive, you can't go wrong with the Gear4 Bridgetown case. It's a simple, easy-to-apply case that offers slimline protection, features a special antimicrobial coating, and 10 feet of drop protection.

The Gear4 Bridgetown is crafted from sustainable D3O Bio materials as well, which uses 52% renewable resources, like post-consumer waste and recycled plastics. It's minimalistic and similar in style to most other cases, but it has a leg up on the competition in terms of drop and germ protection.

(Image credit: ZYKY)

9. ZYKY Carbon Fiber Protector Case A textured Galaxy Z Fold 3 case Specifications Colors: Blue, Black, Brown, Red Materials: Plastic, Faux Leather

So many of the cases on offer are mired in design normalcy: black leather, brown leather, and so on. This ZYKY Carbon Fiber Protector Case takes a page out of a different aesthetic catalogue entirely, offering an eye-catching, textured look with carbon fiber detailing.

More importantly, the Protector Case’s shockproof construction keeps your Galaxy Z Fold 3 safe from drops, with a hard plastic frame and polyurethane and leather interior to keep scratches and scuffs at bay. The case also comes in two parts for easy application. Choose from Black, Blue, Brown, and Red with this best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case.

(Image credit: TinyVR)

10. TingYR Mirror Plated Kickstand Case Most colorful Galaxy Z Fold 3 case Specifications Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Gold, Rose Gold Silver Materials: Leather, Polyurethane

While there's already another kickstand-centric case on this list, the TingYR Mirror Plated Kickstand Case merits inclusion because it goes one step further when it comes to features. It includes a mirrored front that lets you view the date, time, and caller ID through the display window without opening the case's cover.

You can use this best Galaxy Z Fold 3 case as a mirror to check your teeth after lunch or for a quick touch-up, but the transparent window makes it easy to check your phone without opening it up to potential damage. Plus, the case is ultra-slim, but offers a leather and polyurethane construction that will keep your phone safe if dropped.

Need to show off your personality a bit, too? It comes in six colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Purple, Rose Gold, and Silver.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case for you

When choosing the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 case for your needs, you should of course put protecting your phone at the top of your list. Consider choosing a material that's going to lessen or dampen impact from spills and drops. The better the drop rating for your case, the more your phone will be protected. Of course, if you aren't concerned with making sure your new folding phone is safe from the errant drop, you can opt for thinner, lightweight phone cases that show off the way your device looks instead of covering it up with thicker, bulkier options.

You should also consider the fact that some phone cases can be pricier than others. Higher-end, rugged cases can often be more expensive than thinner, budget options. However, it's not a good rule of thumb to consider only expensive cases. Some cases with better protective ratings may cost less than the big-name brands, and you may find that a budget Amazon option is better for your lifestyle than a pricey OtterBox.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a unique phone thanks to its folding design. You may have to try and experiment with a few different cases to determine what feels the best on your device. In the end, you'll have to make the best decision as far as what feels good and effective when it comes to protecting this little chunk of gold in your pocket.