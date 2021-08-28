The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be the least expensive folding phone ever released, but you’ll still want one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases to protect your new device. Even with a more durable body and an IPX8 water-resistance rating, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a pretty complex design, and a good case can help keep everything in working order.

And you’ve got plenty of cases to choose from, thanks to a wide variety of options built specifically to fit the flip phone design of Samsung’s latest handset. The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases don’t add any bulk to the phone, but they are durable enough to absorb the impact from unexpected drops. A few offer additional features like a built-in kickstand, while others put the emphasis on an eye-catching design.

Whatever you’re looking for to protect your Galaxy Z Flip 3, we can help you find the perfect companion accessory. These are the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases we’ve spotted so far.

What is the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case?

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case depends entirely on your personal style and taste. We suggesting look at variety of cases to see which one meets the criteria of what you value, wether it’s material, color, function, features, or price.

Each of the options in our round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases brings something a little different to the table. For a thin, lightweight fit, you can't go wrong with the Spigen Thin Fit case. It offers sturdy protection in three different colors, with hybrid materials and tactile buttons. Plus, it leaves plenty of room to show off the phone's external display.

Similarly, Samsung's Aramid Protective Cover is a lot more rugged and durable, but it retains a slim form factor and attractive design. It also enhances grip so you're less likely to drop your phone.

Some users may be looking for their phone to pull triple duty. The VRS Galaxy Z Flip 3 QuickStand Active is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their favorite media on the go while propping up their new flip phone at an angle. It protects your device, but it has additional capabilities, too.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases you can buy today

(Image credit: Spigen)

1. Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy Z Flip 3 The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case Specifications Colors: Black, Green Lavender Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £27.99 View at Amazon

Spigen comes through with another reliable slim yet protective case. The Spigen Thin Fit is meant to wrap your Galaxy Z Flip 3 in polycarbonate and TPU with air cushion technology for a lightweight yet sturdy fit.

This snap-on case is scratch-resistant and offers complete closure. Once it's closed, there's no gap to speak of, so every part of your Z Flip 3 is covered, with special raised edges to help mitigate fall damage. It comes in three hues: Black, Shiny Green, and Shiny Lavender.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Aramid Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case to grip Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon See Amazon

There's something of a trend when it comes to the carbon fiber look and phone cases, and Samsung has jumped on the train with its Samsung Aramid Protective Cover for the Galaxy z Flip 3. It's another slim case that's designed to stave off scratches while your phone is in your pocket tor bag.

The Aramid case looks unique, of course, but there's something to be said about the grippy nature of the exterior, too. It'll help keep the glossy new $999 flip phone from slipping right through your fingers. Plus, the case will hug each curve and corner without coming loose.

(Image credit: VRS Design)

3. VRS Galaxy Z Flip 3 QuickStand Active Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case with a kickstand Specifications Colors: Green, Matte Black, Metal Black Materials: Plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon See Amazon

Your Galaxy Z Flip 3 case should keep your smartphone safe, sure. But it should also offer some other fun extras you can use. That's why the VRS Galaxy Z Flip 3 QuickStand Active is such a great choice.

Not only does this heavy duty case offer hinge protection as well as a solid, shockproof exterior, but it includes a kickstand that you can rest your phone on when folded or even fully vertical.

The QuickStand Active works with most wireless chargers, and comes rocking a very futuristic, cyberpunk-style design, which sets it apart from the rest of the pack. Choose from Matte Black, Metal Black, and Green. (Don’t let the Metal Black name fool you — this case is made out of plastic.)

(Image credit: Osophter)

4. Osophter Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case on a budget Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £11.98 View at Amazon

Don't want to break the bank on a case for your Galaxy Z Flip 3? This Osophter pick is an excellent and affordable choice.

The Osophter Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case is transparent so you can show off your new gadget. This top Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case is also crafted out high-quality TPU and PC for shock absorption and protection from shattering. Finally, it's dust-proof, fingerprint-proof, and simple to clean.

The Osophter case won't win any awards for innovation, but it does the thing it sets out to do well, and resists yellowing. It's lightweight and reliable, and it costs less than $20.

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 Leather Cover Best leather Galaxy Z Flip 3 case Specifications Colors: Black, Green, Mustard Materials: Calf Leather TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon See Samsung

When it comes to finding the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases, you’d imagine that Samsung knows best how to keep its own phones safely covered. So it is with the Galaxy Flip 3 Leather Cover.

This slick-looking case is crafted from real leather, making your phone soft to the touch while wrapping it in soft material on the inside as well as the outside. The Leather Cover doesn't add bulk to your phone, and the material offers a comfortable texture while keeping your phone safe from drops and spills. Choose between Black, Green, and Mustard hues.

(Image credit: Foluu)

6. Foluu Leather Ultra Thin Cover for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Best alternative leather case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Colors: Black, Brown, Yellow Materials: PU Leather, Polycarbonate TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £10.99 View at Amazon

You can't go wrong with stylish leather panels, and the affordable Foluu Leather Ultra Thin Cover is a great, protective case that goes with just about everything. Its deep brown leather portion looks great against the case's slick black exterior.

In addition to ensuring your Galaxy Z Flip 3 is kept protected with durable materials, this budget pick from Foluu also ensures your phone looks on trend, thanks to a two-tone design.

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case with a strap Specifications Colors: White, Navy Materials: Silicone TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon See Amazon

Samsung can make svelte cases, that's for sure — but the manufacturer also knows its way around a fun case with bright colors and interesting construction. The Silicone Cover Case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a bright strap to help keep your phone on your hand emblazoned with the word "Flip" in the event it's not completely obvious what kind of phone you're rocking.

While the silicone obviously won't have the waterproof protection or shockproof protection other cases will, this best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case is all about making a statement and attracting eyeballs. It comes in multiple colors, too. Choose from a white case with lime green strap or a navy case with an orange strap.

(Image credit: Incipio)

8. Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Most stylish Galaxy Z Flip 3 case Specifications Colors: Hollyhock Floral Clear Materials: Plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon See Incipio

Kate Spade has lent a variety of interesting designs to Incipio's line of phone cases over the years, and the latest Protective Hardshell Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is no different.

This entry on our list of best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases is lightweight and features an easy-grip design with a shock-resistant bumper. It’s also covered with gorgeous, delicate flowers that really spruce up your foldable phone. If you're a fan of Kate Spade's fashionable lineup, this case was created just for you. Plus, you can throw your Galaxy Z Flip 3 on your favorite wireless charger while it's outfitted in this case.

(Image credit: Spigen)

9. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Z Flip 3 A Galaxy Z Flip 3 case that protects the phone’s hinge Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £39.99 View at Amazon

Just because your phone flips closed, that doesn't mean there’s not room for a case that protects every inch of the device — and that includes the hinge. Spigen's Tough Armor case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is crafted from TPU and polycarbonate, with an additional layer of shock resistance thanks to new foam technology that promises even more effective protection.

This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases because it includes a reinforced kickstand you can use to sit back and enjoy media on your phone that also has raised feels to protect its screen and camera. Plus, there's a cover to protect the Z Flip 3’s hinge to ensure one of the most important parts of the handset doesn't get damaged.

(Image credit: LoveCases)

10. LoveCases Gel Case for Galaxy Z Flip 3 A distinctive-looking Galaxy Z Flip 3 case Specifications Colors: White Materials: Plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon See Mobile Fun

Tired of plain colors and drab cases overall? Liven things up with LoveCases' ultra-thin, flexible, and lightweight Gel Case, emblazoned with white stars and moons that pop from a transparent backing. Crafted from strong and durable plastic, the case features a non-slip coating to help keep you from dropping it as well as a raised bezel to keep your phone's screen and camera protected.

The Stars and Moons Gel Case features a more innovative design than what you’ll typically see from smartphone cases. It’s especially appealing if you're someone who buys custom cases with special artwork.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case for you

If you’re looking to choose the Galaxy Z Flip 3 case for your needs, protecting either your phone’s looks and functionality likely comes first. You’ll want to take home a case that will reduce the impact from those inevitable drops or scrapes you’re going to experience. Look for a higher drop rating and shock-absorbing materials if you want the best chance at keeping your phone looking like it did on Day 1 as long as possible.

Don’t simply look for the most expensive case, however. Sometimes, inexpensive cases offer plenty of protection without the bells and whistles of pricer options. You’ll need to evaluate material, features, and even the aesthetic factors of each case. Otherwise, you might end up missing out on a great bargain option because you’re too focused on a brand name or price point.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s vertical flip style sets it apart from other phones. This makes it a bit more difficult to find an appropriate case that you like seeing on the phone and that fits the criteria you set for it. But with the many choices flooding the market now that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is on sale, there will undoubtedly be something out there that’ll fit your phone — and your personality — like a glove.