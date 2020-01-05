You can't beat the price of free, at least if you're willing to live with certain limitations. That's true of most things in life, but it's especially true of free PDF editors.

While the best PDF editors offer a full array of features, free software — even the best free PDF editors — take a more scaled-back approach. In many cases, free PDF editors tend to be limited editions of applications and are designed to get you to upgrade for the full set of features. But for some users, a free app can offer enough in the way of basic PDF-editing features, particularly if you just need to make minor changes or add annotations to any document you receive.

Your best option if you need a free PDF editor is PDF Candy. It offers a set of features you'd normally expect to pay for, including excellent scanning and a number of file-conversion features. PDFescape runs a close second, offering very good annotation and form-creation and editing tools. And Mac users may have all the PDF-editing tools they need with the Preview app included with macOS.

(Image credit: PDF Candy)

1. PDF Candy

Best free PDF editor

Developer: Icecream Apps | Compatibility: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Safari | Category: OCR, PDF editing, file conversion | Upgrade from free version: None

OCR feature

Extensive file-conversion and -creation features

Solid PDF-layout tools

Limited text-editing features

PDF Candy may be one of the more compelling free PDF editors, mostly because it offers an OCR option not available in other free PDF editors. While you can't edit the OCR'd text directly within PDF Candy's web-based PDF editor, you can upload a PDF file and have PDF Candy extract text and create a text document, RTF file, or Word document in both .doc and .docx formats.

PDF Candy's tool set is formidable. You can use 44 tools to create or convert PDF files. Additionally, you'll find tools for rearranging pages within a document, adding watermarks, protecting PDF files with passcodes, editing metadata within a PDF file, splitting or adding pages to documents, and extracting images. All these tasks are as simple as selecting the tool, uploading a document and allowing PDF Candy to work its magic.

Once you finish one task on a document, you'll get a list of other tools you can use for different tasks. Once your changes are complete, you can download the edited document or upload a new document to work on. PDF Candy keeps all of your documents in a queue, so you can download them all at once after you've finished making changes to them.

While the actual text-editing tools in PDF Candy are as limited as on every other free PDF-editing app, everything else PDF Candy has to offer puts it head and shoulders above the other free options.

(Image credit: Red Software)

2. PDFescape

Ample annotation tools for free

Developer: Red Software | Compatibility: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Safari | Category: PDF annotation | Upgrade from free version: $36-60/year

Web-based annotation tools are easy to understand and use

Page limit has increased to 100 pages

Impressive feature set for a free app

Very limited fonts

PDFescape is an excellent option for online PDF editing. Simple to use and available to anyone with a web browser, PDFescape may be all you need to edit and annotate PDF files.

Previously, PDFescape had a limit of either a 10MB or 50-page PDF file. That 10MB file-size limit remains in place, but you can now edit files of up to 100 pages for free.

PDFescape offers ample annotation tools. You can use the app to fill out forms, create form fields, and insert text and web links. You can also highlight text, add sticky notes, and redact or strike out text. With this app's tools, you can also crop and rotate images as well as add or remove pages. PDFescape can also lock and encrypt a PDF document.

You'll have to contend with severely limited font options, however. PDFescape offers five fonts, one of which is a generic "signature" font that looks nothing like your own signature. But otherwise, you'll find a lot more tools in PDFescape than you will in the typical, bare-bones free PDF editor.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple Preview

A free option for Mac users

Developer: Apple | Compatibility: macOS | Category: PDF annotation; image editing: | Upgrade from free version: None

Included with every Mac

Includes image-editing tools

Excellent annotation tools and options for adding signatures to documents

Not available for other platforms

Markup tools aren't easy to find

No OCR

Apple's Preview application is built in to every version of macOS, including the new macOS Catalina . Not only is it capable of working with PDF files, but it also offers a number of other image-editing features. It is the multitool of the image-editing universe, capable of opening virtually any image file you may encounter.

The bulk of Preview's markup capabilities aren't obvious when you first open the app, although you'll find a few basic tools for rotating pages and highlighting text on the basic toolbar. Preview's full set of markup tools appears when you click a small markup button that looks like a pencil tip located next to the search tool in the Preview toolbar.

Those markup tools include text-selection options; drawing tools you can use to add freehand drawings to a document; a text tool for adding additional text to a document; a tool that adds shapes and notes; and a signature tool that you can use to capture your signature using your Mac's camera, a tablet or your trackpad.

In all, Preview is a solid option for basic PDF editing, and if you own a Mac, accessing Preview's powers is as simple as launching the app.

(Image credit: King Street Labs)

4. FormSwift

A great source for forms

Developer: King Street Labs LLC | Compatibility: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Safari | Category: Legal forms, PDF annotation | Upgrade from free version: $89/year

Extensive library of legal and business forms

Solid annotation tools

Limited text tools

No way to change existing text

FormSwift offers a slightly different twist on PDF editing. While it gives you the option to upload and edit PDF files, it also offers a large library of legal and other business forms you can fill in online and download as a PDF file or Word document. I found FormSwift's offerings to be excellent and well worth a look if you need basic business documents such as 1099s, lease agreements and business meeting minutes.

All of these forms can be filled out online and downloaded once you've added the pertinent information. Or you can download blank versions of the documents and enter information locally on your computer.

For PDF editing, the process is simple. Drag a file to your browser — there's a 10MB max size — then use FormSwift's tools to add new text and images; highlight, redact or erase existing text; and sign documents.

FormSwift's text tools are limited. You have four fonts to choose from, but you can resize those fonts to almost any level you want, and you can also make changes to text colors and styles. You can add a new text field to your document, enter new text and adjust the text, placing it anywhere you want on the document. But there is no way to make changes to existing text, other than by redacting it. All the other tools work as expected, including a signature tool that lets you sign a document using the keyboard, your mouse or an uploaded image.

(Image credit: Smallpdf)

5. Smallpdf

Good for file conversion

Developer: Smallpdf GmbH | Compatibility: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Safari | Category: PDF conversion and editing | Upgrade from free version: $108/year

Smallpdf's free online PDF editing offering is super basic, only making it possible to add minor changes to documents. But you may find that Smallpdf's other free features are more compelling. These include tools for converting PDF files to Word, Excel, PowerPoint and JPEG; you can also convert each of those file types to PDF.

Basic as it may be, Smallpdf can add pages to or compress existing PDF documents. Additionally, there are tools for adding signatures to documents that are similar to those available with Apple's Preview application on a Mac. All of this is available with no file-size limitations.

As with all online PDF editors, you begin using Smallpdf by dragging the file you want to work with directly to your browser window. For editing PDFs, you have four options to work with: Add Text, Add Image, Add Shape and Draw. You'll note that there are no options to add notes or comments and no way to highlight existing text. So, if you need to add annotations or otherwise mark up a PDF document, you'll need to look elsewhere.

Even if the four options offered seem to be enough for you, you'll still feel constrained within each of those tools. Add text, and you have only five size options and no font choices (although you can select serif, sans serif and monotype styles for your single font choice). You're also limited to seven font colors.

While Smallpdf may lack anything beyond the basics for editing PDF files, it's much more appealing for adding electronic signatures, converting or compressing files, and merging documents.

How we test free PDF editors

In testing free PDF editors, we use the same process as when we test paid versions, though we make note of the limitations that can come with free software. We consider both PDF editors as well as applications that are specifically designed for annotations.

When looking at free PDF editors, I use a few different types of documents that comply with file-size limitations. These include text-heavy files, documents with a mix of formatted images and text, and simple documents with text and images inserted into the document in a linear fashion. While free apps don't often include features like text recognition, I tested that feature when it was available. I also tried making changes to text, replacing and adding images, and adding annotations with each product.