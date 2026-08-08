Tom's Guide TV Satisfaction Survey: Tell us what you love (and hate) about your TV

For the past few weeks we've been putting TV manufacturers' feet to the fire. We're holding them accountable by grading them in key categories like design, performance, features and pricing — and now we're asking our readers to get involved.

We recently asked readers which brand they trusted most and one company was the clear winner. Now we're coming to you all directly with a short survey that will help us figure out what you love and hate about the six biggest TV makers: Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Vizio.

Fill it out at your leisure and let me know in the comments what your biggest gripes are.

Here's how I'd answer

Testing TVs for a living has left me with an embarrassing amount of screens in my home. In my home office I've got a 75-inch TCL QM9K. Downstairs in my living room is a Samsung S95D OLED. In my music listening room I've got the Hisense U8N.

In the above survey, I'd mark all three down.

How long have I owned those TVs? Not all that long.

The first TV I ever owned was a massive CRT model that I used to play N64 and PS1 games on growing up. My parents bought that TV for me and my brother in 1996 and I was still rocking it to play Halo 2 a decade later.

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These days, however, I'm trading out TVs every two to three years.

These days, however, I'm trading out TVs every two to three years. That's probably a bit excessive, honestly, but as someone who covers this stuff, I want to make sure that I have access to all the latest and greatest technology to provide the best analysis to you guys.

Would I buy these TVs again? I absolutely would. They're all great value options. Not everyone probably feels the same as I feel, though. For some of you I'm sure the answer is going to be a resounding no. If that's you, drop a comment below letting me know why that is.

If the answer is yes, also drop a comment below letting me know why you like your TV so much. By doing so, you could be directly helping someone find their new favorite TV.

Stay tuned for the results of these surveys and check out our guide to the best TV brands in 2026 if you haven't done so already. You'll be seeing the results used in more stories in the coming weeks as we continue to break down what's working — and what's not working — in the world of TVs.

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