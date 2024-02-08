Touchdown! Get this 55-in Sony OLED TV for 18% off in time for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl weekend is upon us and what better way to experience this 58th NFL showdown than on a magnificent display like the Sony Bravia A80L OLED ? As if in celebration of Taylor Swift’s potential Super Bowl appearance — Amazon has knocked $300 off one of our top-rated OLED TVs.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV for $1,398 at Amazon. That’s quite the bargain for a stellar OLED built on Sony’s extensive entertainment knowhow. It's also one of the best Super Bowl TV deals around.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,698 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

As one of the best gaming TVs and the perfect PlayStation 5 companion, the Sony A80L OLED is a well-rounded display built on the Google TV platform. This makes it super easy not only to customize your TV viewing experience to your liking but also have all of your favorite entertainment apps set in one place.

In our review of Sony’s A80L, the main takeaway was its stunning picture quality, pitting it up against some of the best TVs last year, including the LG C3 OLED, one of our absolute favorite displays, and even the Samsung S95C OLED.

Given its OLED panel, the A80L can deliver exceptional picture quality and color output. In our own tests, the Sony A80L OLED measured a 109% on the Rec709 color gamut and even a little over 99% of the UHDA-P3 gamut, making it ideal for watching the best anime and vibrant neon-slick content, like the newest season of Tokyo Vice on Max.

But, what about its gaming potential? As one might expect, given its Sony-bred platform, the A80L OLED proves to be a stellar performer for gamers, leveraging 2 HDMI 2.1 inputs in tandem with a slew of screen tearing tech, like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It also has a number of PS5-specific capabilities, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, perfect for that brand new PS5 Slim.

Although it might be missing some of the more recognized VRR features, like both Nvidia G-Sync and Amd FreeSync, it still performs well for gamers. HDR10+ is also missing from this TV, but you still get Dolby Vision, regular HDR, and HLG for crisp picture performance.

This is a steal of a TV deal, allowing you to experience this Sunday’s Big Game on a Sony Bravia A80L OLED at a far better price. But, don’t fret, as if this OLED discount just isn’t in your budget, you can always check out our Super Bowl TV deals to find a perfect match in your range.