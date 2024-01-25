This epic Samsung OLED TV deal is $700 off for the Super Bowl — and it's the best we've reviewed

For many people, nothing less than the best will do for the Super Bowl. If you want the top OLED TV we’ve reviewed, this deal is for you.

The Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV is $1,797 at Amazon . That's $700 off the TV's original asking price of $2,499. It's pretty much the ultimate TV for watching sports, movies, and TV shows, and it's great for gamers as well. It's truly one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can get. (Make sure to check out our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream).

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,797 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy

We rank the Samsung S95C as the best OLED TV on the market. It ticks almost every box, delivering incredible picture quality, great brightness, accurate colors and smooth motion handling. And the S95C’s hugely powerful processor upscales content to 4K like a champ.

We put this TV to the test in our Samsung S95C OLED review , and it put in some incredible results. The TV reached a peak brightness of 1,369 nits, which is one of the best results we’ve ever seen from an OLED TV. It also achieved an excellent Delta-E score of 1.4, and covered 141.5% of the Rec 709 color gamut. That means its colors are extremely vibrant and accurate.

We also rank the Samsung S95C OLED as the best gaming TV you can buy. It has an incredibly low lag time of just 9.2ms, meaning gameplay is just about as responsive as you can get from a TV. With support for ALLM, AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and four HDMI 2.1 ports. The TV even has a speedy native refresh rate of 120Hz.

Plus, all your woes with tangled cables will be gone thanks to Samsung’s One Connect box. This box contains some of the TV’s internals on the outside, meaning the TV measures a super-slim 0.4-inches. Plus, with the One Connect box on your TV stand, you won’t need to reach behind the TV every time you want to connect or disconnect additional devices like game consoles and soundbars.