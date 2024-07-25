Surprise! Amazon is knocking $600 off one of our favorite 2024 OLED TVs

Released just a few months ago, the LG G4 OLED proves one of the best TVs of the year, corralling several awesome AI features and gaming specs on the beloved MLA WOLED panel.

Despite Prime Day’s end, you can get the 65-inch LG G4 OLED TV for $2,796 at Amazon right now. That’s $600 slashed on this brand new 2024 OLED TV, one we gave 4.5 stars and praised its forward-thinking spec stack.

LG 65" G4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,796 @ Amazon

The LG G4 OLED TV is without a doubt one of this year's prime displays, built with the most premium specs on one of the most beloved panels in the market. It's hard to beat this incredible TV, one that brings Dolby Vision and a slew of gaming specs to the table, and it's made all the better thanks to its new low price. Price check: $2,799 @ Best Buy

My first impressions of the LG G4 OLED left me feeling a bit underwhelmed , as a lot of its AI enhancements sit in a multitude of different windows and settings. But with it finally in our lab for testing in tandem with a full long while of use with the TV, it comes as arguably one of the best new models on the market — which should come as no surprise given its premium price.

As makers some of the best gaming TVs , LG’s G4 fits keenly among them with a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and screen tearing coverage with both FreeSync and G-Sync. LG has a fantastic Game Optimizer and Game dashboard, both of which make it a killer gaming companion for those running a PS5, Xbox Series X, or even one of the best gaming PCs.

It's no secret that OLEDs are some of the best screens for gaming, but beyond its potential in that area, the LG G4 can also handle general entertainment in both standard definition and HDR with ease. It comes equipped with almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10 (though, no HDR10+).

As for sound, well the LG G4 OLED comes equipped with DTS:X audio, so you truly feel the action on screen. A 60W 4.2-channel speaker system is almost more than adequate for most setups, though we did note in our review that the G4 did have average sound, so you might want to check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for real punchy audio.

But, while this LG G4 OLED is certainly too grand to pass up, there's more to enjoy in savings across retailers even in the wake of Prime Day, from Croc sales to even Lowes furniture. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more awesome discounts as they roll out throughout the week.