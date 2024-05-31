Netflix is going to be removed from older Sony TVs — see if you’re affected

Sony displays might rank among the best TVs , but by July 24, the Netflix app will no longer exist on several of its 2014 models.

According to Sony’s support page , Netflix is getting the boot on some of its 2014 Sony Bravia lineup, saying questions should be lobbied at Netflix. The problem arises mainly from Sony’s discontinued support on these older TVs, which makes it rather difficult for Netflix to maintain the application on this older software.

It’s not the first time Netflix has been pushed off the platform. Several older Sony TVs lost access to the streaming app earlier this year, much of which was “due to technical limitations,” according to Sony.

While it’s not all doom and gloom, as you can simply regain access to Netflix via one of the best streaming devices , it is unsettling to think how certain aging technologies are losing support fast. If you’re among the unlucky owners of one of these 2014 Sony TVs, you’ll still be able to use Netflix up until support concludes on July 24.

No chill for Netflix

Some 60 TVs are set to lose access to Netflix in the next few months. This is in addition to the long-axed support on prior Sony sets from 2011 to 2013 and nearly 33 Blu-ray players. This change affects all regions, wrangling 2014 Sony TVs from across Europe, Asia, and North America.

North American Sony Bravia TVs from 2014 losing access to Netflix are listed as follows:

KDL-60W610B

KDL-60W630B

KDL-55X830B

KDL-65X830B

KDL-70X830B

XBR-55X800B

XBR-65X800B

XBR-49X850B

XBR-55X850B

XBR-65X850B

XBR-70X850B

XBR-55X900B

XBR-65X900B

XBR-79X900B

XBR-65X950B

XBR-85X950B

Those losing access to Netflix on these TVs will still be able to use the service up until support is officially dropped on July 24. Luckily, there are a host of alternatives out there, namely the Google Chromecast 4K, Apple TV 4K, and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. All aforementioned devices come with their own pros and cons, but will essentially bypass the TV's main interface and allow you access to tons of content, apps, and more.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sony itself includes a handy list of Netflix-supported devices to try on its support page. While certainly a bummer for users on older hardware, it's the lay of the land currently, as these products aren't getting regular software updates and maintenance.

LG has a plan in place on how it structures webOS updates in its newly-devised ReNew Program, which sees the platform garner updates on a five year window. LG came under fire recently for holding webOS24 hostage for a year on the cusp of launching its new TV lineup.

Expect additional older TVs to lose access to your favorite apps over the next few years as both manufacturers and streamers aim to keep their platforms forward-focused and future-proofed.