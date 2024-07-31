Massive Crocs sale at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd get now from $14

Summer is here, and that means it's the perfect time of year to wear Crocs. These shoes are perfect for warm weather, and nothing beats them at the beach. Luckily, Amazon is running a huge Crocs sale from $14.

Right now the Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal on sale from $14 at Amazon. This is a seriously tough deal to beat as these flip flops are comfortable, versatile and stylish. They also come in a ton of different colors.

Discounts vary by size and color on Amazon, so to get the best possible deal, remember to check any different color options available in your size. Plus, check out the best deals from $2 in PlayStation's Summer Sale.

Best Crocs Deals

Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal: was $34 now $14 @ Amazon

Make the most of summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard or in the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

Crocs Women’s Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $14 @ Amazon

This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Platform Sandals: was $54 now from $15 @ Amazon

You can't get much more relaxing than these fuzzy Crocs sandals. They're ideal for indoor wear and cradle your feet in soft, cozy comfort. Plus, they come with a Crocs logo Jibbitz charm.

Crocs Classic Holiday Lined Clogs: was $54 now from $17 @ Amazon

Yes, we're a while away from the festive season, but this is a huge chance to score a saving on some holiday Crocs. These clogs come in four different prints and have a soft, fuzzy lining.

Crocs Crush Boot: was $79 now $19 @ Amazon

This unique Crocs style has seen an epic discount in certain sizes and colors. The Crush Boots have a 2-inch heel, with a cut that reaches just above the ankle. Plus, you can keep your pants from getting muddy by tucking them into the tall cuffs.

Crocs Women's Baya II Slide: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

These stylish women's Crocs slides are on sale from $19. Made of Croslite foam, they offer Crocs' signature comfort. The raised nubs on the footbed are billed to give a "massage-like feel."

Crocs Classic Tie Dye Two-strap Sandals Slide: was $39 now from $19 @ Amazon

Score these Crocs sandals on sale from $19. They're styled with a mix of bold block colors and tie-dye straps, alongside Crocs' signature support and comfort. Some colors even come with a matching Jibbitz charm.

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now from $19 @ Amazon

Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. On sale from $19, they come in a bunch of eye-catching prints, including Neon Tie Dye. There's also a white colorway, if you prefer a more subtle style.

Crocs Classic Graphic Clogs: was $54 now from $20 @ Amazon

These clogs come in Crocs' classic style, in a range of graphic prints. They're made of Croslite foam that's supportive and breathable. Certain sizes and colors are on sale from $20. You can get these printed with flowers, dice, strawberries, kiwis and more.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon

Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs Classic Lined Realtree Edge Clog: was $49 now from $23 @ Amazon

These Crocs have a printed pattern featuring trees and leaves, as well as a soft lining. They're perfect for getting outdoors due to their lightweight, comfy Croslite foam construction and adjustable strap.

Crocs Baya Graphic Clogs: was $54 now from $26 @ Amazon

These Crocs come in a range of graphic prints that draw the eye. You can choose between hearts, pine trees, cherries, camo and more.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

Experience warmth and comfort with the Crocs Classic Lined Clog, designed with a soft, fuzzy lining perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. These clogs feature traditional heel straps for a secure fit, making them ideal for staying cozy while running errands or for relaxing at home.

Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clogs: was $49 now from $29 @ Amazon

Help your kid stand out from the crowd with these glitter Crocs clogs. They're made of durable Croslite foam that's lightweight and quick to dry. Plus, they can be personalized further with Jibbitz charms.