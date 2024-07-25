Mega Lowe’s sale takes up to 60% off patio furniture, grills and more — here’s 23 deals I’d buy

Now's the time to refresh your home and garden — Lowe's closeout event is taking up to 60% off appliances, furniture and more. There are huge savings up for grabs on grills, sun loungers, ceiling fans and more.

You don't need to spend a lot, either. For example, this Style Selections Cusco Denim Fabric Hammock Chair is on sale for $35 ($53 off.) It's a comfortable, weather resistant hammock chair that's the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Lowe's sale. For more, check out the 15 best deals in Home Depot's outdoor sale starting from $3.

Outdoor grills: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

If you're looking to get grilling then Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 35% off a range of outdoor grills.

Smart home sale: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 50% off a range of smart home devices. The sale includes smart speakers, thermostats, and more from the likes or Amazon, Google, Ring and more.

Ceiling fans and lighting: up to $100 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's sales are really heating up, but these discounts on ceiling fans are still pretty cool. The offers include up to 35% off both indoor and outdoor ceiling fans, plus a selection of lighting products have been included in the sales as well.

Patio furniture sales: up to $349 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to $349 off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture.

Lawn and garden sales: up to $569 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you're planning on spending plenty of time this summer in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Appliance sale: up to $600 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG.

AKDY 30" 217-CFM Wall-Mounted Range Hood: was $283 now $129 @ Lowe's

This convertible stainless steel range hood from AKDY is on sale for over $150 off at Lowe's. It has three different speeds, and has a charcoal filter to keep your kitchen clear of smoke and odors. There are also built-in LED lights to give you better visibility.

Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $226 now $179 @ Lowe's

Equipped with two baskets, the Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time. It has 6 programs — Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. Dishwasher-safe crisper plates and easy-to-clean baskets are included.

Char-Griller AKORN Auto Kamado Charcoal Grill: was $399 now $299 @ Lowe's

Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 449-square inch cooking area. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates and a removeable ash pan round out its feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill is a good place to start.

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $629 now $498 @ Lowes

Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts. Add it to your cart to see the full discount.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $749 @ Lowe's

This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $779 @ Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $1,399 now $1,048 @ Lowe's

This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry.

Hisense French Door Refrigerator: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Lowe's

With its 26.6-cu ft. capacity, the Hisense French Door Refrigerator is perfect for just about any family. It features two humidity-controlled fruit and vegetable crisper drawers, a full width pantry drawer and a "multi air flow" system that evenly cools every shelf for fresher food.

Style Selections Hammock Chair: was $89 now $35 @ Lowe's

Spruce up your deck or patio with this hammock chair. It'll add a pop of color and a touch of comfort to your outdoor space, and contains a back and seat cushion that are made of weather-resistant polyester fabric. Plus, the chair also comes with durable polyester rope and zinc plated hardware for easy and safe hanging.

Style Selections Pelham Bay Wicker Bar Stool: was $88 now $70 @ Lowe's

Score a saving on this wicker bar stool from Pelham Bay. It's suitable for use outdoors in all weather and comes pre-assembled. If you buy more than one, they stack up and can be easily stored when not in use.

Melrose Set of 2 Wicker Black Steel Frame Swivel Chairs: was $250 now $100 @ Lowe's

These chairs look incredibly comfortable and the 4.2-star rating from Lowe's shoppers backs that idea up. The powder-coated steel frames provide durable, sturdy seating. The black frame and gray padding will look good with any outdoor setup, so you don't need to worry about matching the chairs with your table and other patio furniture.

Pelham Bay Round Outdoor Dining Table: was $148 now $118 @ Lowe's

This round outdoor table from Lowe's usually sells for $148, so getting it for $118 is a nice deal to have. It comes with a 4.4-star rating from tons of Lowe's buyers, so you can rely on it being a high-quality table that'll level up for your next outdoor meal. The table can accommodate up to six chairs, so whether you're having a small party of a big gathering, you can fit everyone.

Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $200 @ Lowe's

This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $90 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy an umbrella separately.

EDYO LIVING BestHome Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 @ Lowe's

You'll want to lay by the pool all summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 @ Lowe's

Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

Style Selections Cascades 5-Piece Wicker Patio Set: was $598 now $478 @ Lowe's

Perfect for relaxing and conversing outdoors, this 5-piece wicker patio set includes two wickers chairs, two ottomans and a side table (which includes an umbrella hole). The set is made of brown powder-coated steel frames that provide durable, sturdy seating. It also comes with cushions that are UV-resistant and reversible.

Cascades 5-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $598 now $478 @ Lowe's

This five-piece patio set has everything you need to relax outdoors with friends and family. It's $119 off the regular price, so it's a great deal. It even comes with ottomans to kick your feet up and relax. There's an umbrella hole, but you need to buy the actual umbrella separately.