The LG C5 OLED and G5 OLED launch this month — and the prices have just been announced

By
published

They're not cheap, but these OLEDs are rocking some killer cutting-edge features

The LG G5 OLED on a living room wall.
(Image credit: LG)

The LG C5 OLED and LG G5 OLED are likely going to be some of the best OLED TVs we're going to get in 2025. They're also going to be some of the most expensive.

In a press release today, LG announced the prices for its 2025 OLED lineup. Prices start at $1,399 for the 42-inch LG C5 OLED and rocket all the way up to an eye-watering sticker price of $24,999 for the 97-inch LG G5.

Both series will be available starting later this month and, for the folks who order on LG's website, will also be entitled to free wall-mounting or stand setup along with a $200 discount on some of the brand's soundbars.

LG 2025 OLED Prices: the full breakdown

So let's get the bad news out of the way first: At launch, these two TVs are crazy expensive. They'll come down in price as the year goes on (expect to see the first few meaningful deals pop up around July or August), culminating in some major discounts of 40 to 50% around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For now, though, this is how much the LG C5 and G5 OLED will set you back:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Size

LG C5 OLED

LG G5 OLED

42-inch

$1,399

N/A

48-inch

$1,599

N/A

55-inch

$1,999

$2,499

65-inch

$2,699

$3,399

77-inch

$3,699

$4,499

83-inch

$5,399

$6,499

97-inch

N/A

$24,999

Although these prices might feel like a reaction to the recent tariffs on foreign electronics, LG OLED TVs have always been this expensive at launch. In fact, this is the same pricing structure LG went with during the launch of the LG C4 and G4 OLEDs.

Are the C5 and G5 worth upgrading to?

LG C5 OLED

(Image credit: LG)

This is the million-dollar question...well, not quite a million, but you the idea.

The LG C5 OLED has a few key improvements on its predecessor that stem largely from the new Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8. With more advanced AI upscaling, sub-4K content looks markedly better on the LG C5. In a recent LG C5 OLED demo, Tom's Guide's TV Staff Writer Ryan Epps couldn't tell the difference between upscaled 720p and native 4K content. That's pretty impressive on LG's part.

Unfortunately, however, the LG C5 OLED doesn't use LG Display's new four-stack OLED panel. That's exclusive to the LG G5 and even higher-end LG M5 OLED models.

With the four-stack OLED in tow, LG claims the G5 will see a "45% increase in brightness compared to its predecessor". We measured the LG G4's peak brightness at around 1,500 nits in 2024, so it's fair to expect over 2,000 nits of brightness from the 2025 LG G5 OLED.

In addition to the added brightness, the G5 has access to a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz with VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. For gamers, that alone might be a tempting reason to upgrade.

LG 2025 OLED TVs outlook

As someone who's been in this industry for more than a decade, I rarely find it worth upgrading to a new model the second it hits store shelves, especially when you can find last year's models at clearance prices.

Don't get me wrong, I'm excited about LG's two new OLEDs — but I'll feel better about recommending them when they aren't so expensive.

Thus far, LG hasn't said much about a lower-cost LG B5 OLED coming to the market (definitely don't expect to see it this month) but that could be the model I recommend due to its lower pricing and strong feature set.

We'll have to wait for more information both on the B5 OLED and testing data for the C5 and G5 OLEDs before I can say anything for certain. Between these two OLEDs and the upcoming Samsung S95F OLED, it's looking like another tough year for folks deciding which TV to buy in 2025.

Nick Pino
Nick Pino
Managing Editor, TV and AV

Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.

