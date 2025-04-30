Huge Samsung TV sale takes up to $700 off — 7 deals I recommend on OLEDs, QLEDs and more
Some of the best Samsung TVs we’ve reviewed are seeing huge price cuts
If you want to spend the spring catching up on the best Netflix shows, a good TV is a must. Luckily, Samsung is running an incredible sale right now with huge discounts on some of the best TVs we’ve reviewed.
For starters, you can get the incredible S90D 4K OLED TV on sale from $899 at Samsung. You can get a massive $500 off the 42-inch model and even greater discounts on larger sizes. It’s a super bright, stylish TV that makes just about everything you watch on it look fantastic.
There are plenty more awesome Samsung TV deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites. (Also note that you can save a few more dollars at Amazon, but you may have to shop via third-party retailers.)
For more savings, check out our Samsung promo codes coverage, and see the latest Walmart Plus Week deals I recommend.
Samsung TV deals — Quick links
- Shop all Samsung TV deals
- Samsung 43" The Frame (LS03D) 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799
- Samsung 42" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $899
- Samsung 43" QN90D 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899
- Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,099
- Samsung 65" QN85D Neo QLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,199
- Samsung 55" S95D 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,899
- Samsung 98" DU9000 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,999
Samsung TV deals — Best sales now
Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
Price check: $797 @ Amazon
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Our Samsung S90D review said "it offers the best bang for your buck."
Price check: $897 @ Amazon
The Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs of the year. In our Samsung QN90D review we said this TV's high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS and an elegant design.
Price check: $897 @ Amazon
Samsung's entry-level OLED for 2024 blends the many benefits of OLED display technology with an array of gaming features, all for a price that's lower than most TVs in its class. In addition to its incredible contrast and accommodating viewing angles, you're getting a full suite of HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs, a 120Hz native refresh rate and built-in smart features.
Price check: $1,097 @ Amazon
The QN85D uses Samsung's Neo QLED technology, which utilizes both quantum dots and Mini-LEDs. It delivers an attractive 4K picture with nice levels of contrast, plus 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. Its 40W speakers aren't as powerful as the 60W ones on the QN90D, but are still nice and bassy.
Price check: $1,197 @ Amazon
Primed with some of Samsung's best specs yet, the S95D OLED is your ticket to watching sports and entertainment with unbridled performance. Our Samsung S95D OLED review shows that this set pulls out all the stops, leveraging a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with an anti-glare coating that ensures you don't miss any of the action even in ambient-lit environments.
Price check: $1,897 @ Amazon
Samsung's new 98-inch TV is around the same price as brands known for affordable models. That means buyers of this new TV can get the quality for which Samsung is known at a price that rivals just about any of the affordable brands. Between its 4K support, 120Hz, and other features, Samsung doesn't appear to have skimped on this TV.
Price check: $1,999 @ Amazon
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.