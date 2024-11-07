Not a typo! Get this 55-inch Samsung OLED TV for under $1,000 ahead of Black Friday

I know that big TV deals are the big ticket item right now, but what if I told you could get a brand-new 55-inch Samsung OLED TV for just under $1,000? You probably wouldn’t believe me, but it's true.

Yup, Black Friday has come early as this 55-inch Samsung S85D OLED TV is just $997 on Amazon. That’s 41% slashed on one of Samsung’s newest displays that comes equipped with Dolby Atmos, a 120Hz refresh rate and access to its extensive Gaming Hub.

Samsung 55-Inch S85D OLED TV: was $1,697 now $997 @ Amazon

The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a stellar gift this holiday season.



Price check: $999 @ Best Buy



The Samsung S85D sits at the tail end of its premium OLED TVs among the 2024 Samsung TV lineup. So it might not be the best and most advanced of the bunch, but that doesn't mean it can't find its way among the best TVs — Samsung isn't one of the leading OLED TV makers for nothing.

And that shines through on the S85D, a modestly-priced OLED that's somewhat close in nature to the LG B4 OLED TV. It's on the cheaper side with all the same awesome features you'd expect in most modern displays, including Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a range of HDR certifications like HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG.

The Samsung S85D can easily be slotted in among the best gaming TVs, like most of Samsung's lineup. Built with access to Samsung's Gaming Hub, you get access to a wide variety of cloud streaming apps, namely Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now. If that wasn't enough Samsung's now in the business of making games for its TVs.

Thinking about Sony's shiny new PS5 Pro? The Samsung S85D holds up with a 120Hz refresh rate (perfect for the PS5 Pro's 4K/60 output) and VRR support. It also comes equipped with ALLM and both FreeSync and G-Sync for screen tearing mitigation for those running the best gaming PCs.

This deal won't last long, so I would act fast. And if you're looking for something bigger check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog.