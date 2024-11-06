I'm shocked by these early Black Friday deals on big TVs — get up to $1,200 off TVs 75 to 98 inches

Don't look now, but the prices of big-screen TVs in the 75- to 98-inch range are tumbling.

Take, for instance, the award-winning Hisense U8N. Right now, this impressive Mini-LED TV is at its lowest price ever: the 85-inch Hisense U8N is just $1,799 at Best Buy. This $1,000-off deal I can only describe with words like "ridiculous," or, "absurd," as the U8N recently settled into the top spot on our list of the best TVs you can buy.

In fact, many of the big-screen TVs seeing deep discounts ahead of Black Friday can be found in our guides to the best 75-inch TVs and the best 85-inch TVs you can buy. We spend countless hours each year testing the most popular TVs on the market, so we've got hard data to back up our picks.

Speaking of Black Friday, there's no guarantee that these discounts will hang around until the start of the holiday season (nor is it a guarantee that they'll remain in stock, either). If you're ready to upgrade your living room, there's no time like the present.

Best big-screen TV deals

Hisense 85" U6N Mini-LED TV: was $1,398 now @997 @ Amazon

The most affordable way to secure a big-screen TV with Mini-LED backlighting is by way of Hisense's entry-level U6N. Its quantum dot-enhanced, Mini-LED display isn't as tightly engineered as higher-end TVs with similar hardware (like the Hisense U8N), but it's still a step up from a garden-variety LED display. The U6N also comes with a handful of nifty gaming features, like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and support for AMD FreeSync. If you want support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, I recommend stepping up to the U8N.

Hisense 85" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Recently, the 85-inch Hisense U8N earned top honors in our list of the best 85-inch TVs you can buy. Now that it's fallen below $1,800, we can say with certainty that the 85-inch U8N the best blend of performance and value at this size point. The U8N's quantum-dot, Mini-LED display is one of the brightest we've ever tested, delivering scintillating HDR highlights and downright psychedelic color. Its local dimming is seriously impressive, too, as it keeps bright objects from crowding out darker regions with light bloom. On the gaming side of things, the U8N offers two HDMI 2.1 inputs capable of showcasing 4K games at both 120Hz and 144Hz. It also supports VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Hisense's Game Mode.

LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. The 77-inch version originally launched at around $3,400 and recently dropped to around $2,499. Today, you can land this extra-large OLED for even less. It's not as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features featured on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. This is the TV to get if you want to save as much money as possible on an OLED TV above 65 inches.

TCL 98" Q6 QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

The biggest TV on this list is the room-dominating, 98-inch TCL Q6. The first thing you ought to know about the Q6 is that it's modestly equipped with a standard, direct-LED display, meaning it doesn't offer the contrast control of a Mini-LED TV. It does, however, leverage quantum dots for added brightness and color volume. When we tested the Q6, we were pleased with its accurate presentation right out of the box. Its built-in Google TV smart platform isn't as zippy as you'd find it on a TV with better processing power, but it's still a great feature to have in your back pocket. A 98-inch TV for this price is kinda nuts. If all you're looking to do is maximize screen size per dollar, the Q6 is a great option.

Samsung 83" S90D OLED TV: was $4,997 now $3,297 @ Amazon

At 83 inches, the most affordable Samsung OLED of the year doesn't feel very affordable. Nevertheless, it's the OLED to buy if your priorities are a big screen and a Samsung insignia. The 83-inch version of this TV isn't equipped with quantum dots, but you'll still enjoy the dizzying contrast of an OLED TV and a full slate of gaming features. The S90D offers four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and all of them support 4K gaming at 120Hz and 144Hz.