Presidents' Day TV sales you can still get — here's the 5 deals I'd buy
Check out the best OLED and QLED TVs that are still on sale after Presidents' Day
Presidents' Day is over, but don't worry, some of the best Presidents' Day sales are still available. That means there's still time to scoop up the TV of your dreams at a bargain price.
If you want the best TV we've reviewed, the Hisense 55-inch U8K 4K Mini-LED TV is $748 at Amazon. This is a huge $351 discount off its original price of $1,099. Just note that this TV has sold for $648 briefly prior to the Super Bowl, but this is the best price right now. Meanwhile, Amazon has LG C3 4K OLED TVs on sale from $821. This is an incredible starting price for one of the best OLED TVs you can buy.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite TV deals currently available. If you're looking for more options, check out our full Presidents' Day TV deals page. Plus, check out the top Presidents' Day deals still available at Best Buy.
Presidents' Day TV deals you can still get
Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: was $248 now $198 @ Walmart
Walmart has its Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $198. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple Home/Amazon Alexa/Google Home compatibility and voice controls via the Roku mobile app. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps. It's not the TV we'd recommend if you're looking for top-notch performance, but if you're on a strict budget, it doesn't get much cheaper than this.
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon
If you want a new TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. We rank it as the best TV on the market right now.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $821 @ Amazon
If there's only one deal you see today, let this be it. Amazon has all sizes of the Editor's Choice LG C3 on sale at their lowest price ever. Not only that, but it's beating competitors like Best Buy and Walmart by as much $401 on some sizes. The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. You're not going to see these prices again for a long time.
48" for $914 [new price low]
55" for $1,249
65" for $1,479 [new price low]
77" for $2,296
83" for $3,579 [new price low]
Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,597 @ Amazon
The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. In our Samsung QN90C QLED review, we said "this is the QLED TV to beat this year."
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy
