Huge Levi's jeans sale at Amazon has deals from $13 — save up to 78%
Amazon has Levi's jeans on sale from $13, with other apparel starting from $6
Levi's is one of the most popular brands out there, known for their high-quality denim. If it's time to refresh your wardrobe, take note of this Levi's sale at Amazon. This online mega-retailer has adults' jeans on sale from $13 (kids' sizes start from $10) and other apparel starting from $6.
Make sure not to miss the Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper jeans, priced from $17 at Amazon. Some styles are on sale for as much as 77% off, but make sure to select your preferred size and color to see the relevant discount. Plus, this Levi's Men's Short Sleeve Classic Pocket Tee is on sale starting from $6. There's a range of stylish colors and designs available with up to 78% off.
Keep scrolling to see more deals on Levi's apparel. Plus, check out these huge laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.
Levi's jeans sale — Quick links
- shop the entire Levi's sale at Amazon
- Levi's jeans: deals from $13
- Levi's Men's Classic Pocket Tee: was $29 now from $6
- Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans: was $69 now from $13
- Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans: was $79 now from $17
- Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket: was $108 now from $41
Levi's jeans sale — Best deals now
Levi's jeans: deals from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is dropping the price of Levi's jeans as low as $13 in this sale. The sale also includes Levi's t-shirts, shorts, sweatpants and more starting from just $6. Note that Walmart and Levi's are also offering sales, but on different styles.
Price check: deals from $16 @ Walmart | 30% off sitewide @ Levi's
Levi's Men's Short Sleeve Classic Pocket Tee: was $29 now from $6 @ Amazon
This Levi's Pocket Tee is a steal with prices starting from just $6. Solid color, striped and patterned options are available. Make sure to select your preferred size and color to see the relevant discount.
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans: was $69 now from $13 @ Amazon
Levi's has the Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans on sale starting from $13 at Amazon. If you're wondering which ones I'd buy, I think the Moody Deep Sea Moss and Gray Acid Wash jeans look great. Make sure to select your preferred size and color to see the relevant discount.
Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans: was $79 now from $17 @ Amazon
These Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans are on sale starting from $17 at Amazon in a range of colors and styles. I love the distressed look and tapered leg fit. Make sure to select your preferred size and color to see the relevant discount.
Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket: was $108 now from $41 @ Amazon
Keep warm in the chillier months of the year with this Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket. Prices now start from $41 at Amazon. Make sure to select your preferred size and color to see the relevant discount.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Most Popular
By Jo Plumridge
By Rachael Penn