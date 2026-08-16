I ran 200 miles wearing these armless prescription sunglasses — here are 5 things I love and 2 I don’t

I was sold on armless sunglasses from my first run using them, simply because the secure fit provided by the cord immediately rules out the biggest problem I have with running sunnies, which is that they bounce or slip down your nose when you get sweaty.

The only reason I haven’t been using the Ombraz Refugio more often since I first tested them is that I prefer to use prescription running sunglasses over contacts, so when the chance arose to try the Ombraz Teton with prescription lenses, I jumped at it.

I’ve run 200 miles in three weeks using the glasses, as well as using them for bike rides, strength workouts and general use. They don’t come cheap, but I’ve been highly impressed with the sunglasses — here are my likes and dislikes.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Ombraz Teton: $160 at ombraz.com The Ombraz Teton sunglasses come with a choice of three frame colors and three lens options, and they are considerably cheaper than the prescription model of glasses I used.

Like #1: The fit is rock solid and quick to adjust

(Image credit: Future)

The best running sunglasses have to provide a reliable fit to be of any use, and it’s not easy to find a design that fits every face using nosepads and sticky or adjustable arms.

Ombraz’s glasses sidestep these issues thanks to the cord that attaches directly to the frame, which you can tighten quickly and easily using the two toggles.

I found that I didn’t need to have the cord that tight for a bounce-free fit, even during my hardest runs. This means there was no pressure on the back or sides of my head, and I never had to push the Teton glasses back up during runs.

If you’re constantly frustrated by sunglasses slipping or bouncing during runs, especially on trails where I find downhills can make otherwise secure sunnies slip, then this armless design could be the answer.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A bonus of not having to constantly adjust the glasses during runs is that you don’t get sweaty fingerprints on the lenses.

Like #2: I haven’t had any fogging during runs

(Image credit: Future)

The Teton glasses have large flat lenses that don’t wrap close to the face. This is a downside in some respects, as I’ll come onto later, but it does mean there’s space for air to flow around them.

This means I’ve not noticed any fogging during hot, sweaty runs, even indoors on the treadmill, which can be another common problem with sports sunglasses.

Like #3: Photochromic prescription lenses are ideal for year-round use

(Image credit: Future)

I opted for photochromic lenses with the Teton glasses, which isn’t an option with every prescription Ombraz style but is well worth it for me as a runner in the UK who is regularly under tree and cloud cover.

The lenses darken quickly in the sun but are completely clear when running indoors on the treadmill and react rapidly when I train in my local forest, moving from sun to shadow and dappled light.

I’ve been testing the sunglasses during a heatwave and can also vouch for the fact that they are dark enough for me in bright sunlight, but if you are more focused on reducing glare and just blocking out the sun, other lens options might suit you better.

Ombraz Teton (prescription): $470 at lensandframe.co I love using prescription sports glasses and sunglasses instead of fiddly contact lenses, and the Ombraz Teton are a great option thanks to the reliable corded fit, especially with photochromic lenses for year-round use.

Like #4: They’re easy to pack

(Image credit: Future)

The corded style of the glasses means that they pack pretty much completely flat, and they come with a padded pouch to store them in.

I’ve been on a couple of trips while testing the glasses, and they slip easily into the side pocket of my rucksack and can be thrown into a suitcase without fear of damaging the arms, because there aren’t any.

Like #5: The style isn’t too sporty

(Image credit: Future)

While I like the look of very sporty wraparound sunglasses when I’m running, they’re not the best to use outside my training, whereas the Ombraz Teton are good-looking sunnies for general use that happen to be great for runs.

They are quite large, which is the case for most of the Ombraz line-up, but I like a larger style with my sunglasses.

Dislike #1: The price for prescription is much higher

(Image credit: Future)

Ombraz sunglasses don’t come cheap in general, but the $160 you pay for a standard set of the Teton isn’t really out of line with many top sunglasses brands.

However, if you do want to get prescription lenses, the price rises very sharply. You shop via Lens & Frame Co and the quality of the lenses is great, but the cost of the Teton rises to $420 for standard glasses, $520 for sunglasses, or $570 for photochromic lenses.

This kind of price rise for prescription sports sunglasses isn’t that uncommon, but there are great options I’ve tested that cost a lot less if you don’t need the cordless design, like Zenni Optical’s Zunnie line-up.

Dislike #2: They’re not full wraparound lenses

(Image credit: Future)

As I mentioned above, the flat lenses on the Teton mean they are easy to pack safely, but at times on the run, I noticed I had to turn to get a full view of things in my peripheral vision.

I often run on a bike path, for example, and have to turn my head right around to check that no one is coming up behind me, whereas wraparound styles give you a wider field of vision.

Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.