I've been testing TVs for a decade — 5 things to avoid when shopping for a cheap TV

Flashy, expensive models might capture the most attention, but we’re living in a golden age for affordable TVs. These days, even entry-level sets are well worth watching.

I’ve been covering the TV industry for over a decade, and while I love to shoot the breeze about the best TVs money can buy, I also appreciate helping people find the perfect TV for their budget and lifestyle.



But in the world of great TV deals, some lines are best not crossed. Here’s what you should avoid — and what you should look for — when shopping for a super-cheap TV.

Avoid edge-lit panels

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re shopping for deals in the lowest price range, you probably already know that your next TV isn’t going to have a fancy-schmancy Mini-LED display with bells and whistles. That said, you don’t have to settle for bottom-of-the-barrel.

Many entry-level LED TVs arrive with edge-lit displays, which are exactly what they sound like: panels that are illuminated from the edges rather than behind the picture.

From a performance standpoint, backlit LED TVs aren’t guaranteed to be better than edge-lit LED TVs on the basis of hardware alone. But when you’re shopping in the sub-$500 price range, filtering edge-lit models out of your search is a good place to start.

Look for descriptions that mention terms like 'full array LED,' 'backlighting' or even 'local dimming.'

The reason LED backlighting is preferable has to do with the distance between the LEDs and the display. If a TV relies on edge-based LEDs, it’ll likely struggle with contrast, particularly during darker content. The picture might take on a hazy, flat look, especially while watching with the lights off.

Look for TVs whose product summaries or spec sheets mention terms like “full array LED,” “backlighting” or even “local dimming.” At super-affordable price points, these are valuable marketing terms that will likely be underscored by the brand itself.

For that reason, don’t expect to see the terms “edge LED” or “edge-lit” as a cheap TV’s selling point; it might be buried in a spec sheet somewhere, but it probably won’t be at the top of the listing. If you don’t see any indication that the TV is backlit, assume that it’s not.

If it’s over 40 inches, avoid anything less than 4K resolution

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

4K movies and shows haven’t completely taken over, but for popular programming across the best streaming services, it’s all about 4K resolution.

If all you’re looking for is a cheap, 32-inch TV to throw on your kitchen counter, 4K resolution isn’t a priority. Those 4K TV shows are going to look the same while you whip up dinner five feet away whether they’re presented in their native resolution or not.

But if you’re shopping for your living room at 40 inches or above, resolution matters more. This is because larger screens stand to benefit more from higher-resolution content. Fortunately, even the cheapest options at these size points tend to sport a 4K resolution these days.

In addition to the term “4K,” keep an eye out for “UHD” (or “ultra-high definition”). Avoid TVs marked “FHD,” “1080p,” or “720p.”

Stay away from TVs with fewer than three HDMI ports

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s increasingly rare that I come across a TV with just a measly pair of HDMI ports, but believe it or not, they’re still out there, waiting to disappoint some unsuspecting shopper.

It may not happen in a month, but sometime down the road, you will probably regret buying a TV with less than three primary ports.

For one thing, ultra-cheap TVs aren’t exactly known for their sound quality. This is why we typically recommend that folks pair their budget-friendly TVs with one of the best soundbars that works within their budget.

Once you’ve taken up an input with a soundbar, there’s suddenly only one remaining port for a cable box, a video game console or a dedicated streaming device.

Look, a $200 to $300 TV probably isn’t going to last you the rest of your life, but the last thing you want is to realize that you’re due for an all-too-soon upgrade after you bought one too many devices.

Stop shopping for a “dumb” TV

As a TV expert, the question I get most often is this: “Doesn’t anyone make dumb TVs anymore?”

And, while I appreciate the impulse to disconnect from a world of sponsored content and redundant, unwanted software, the truth is that the only TVs worth buying come with smart features.

Now, you don’t have to use any of these features if you don’t want to. Heck, I’m three years into owning my latest TV, and in that time I think I’ve only deliberately navigated to the smart platform’s home screen five or six times.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, given the limiting processing power of some of these low-end TVs, bypassing the built-in smart features and connecting one of the best streaming devices on the market makes a lot of sense.

However, if you set out on a shopping journey determined to avoid smart TVs altogether, you’re in for a headache. Not only will you be eliminating some of the best options at your fingertips, you’ll be hard pressed to find very many options at all.

Avoid the temptation to shop the newest models

TVs are like cars: The newest models are the most expensive.

And, like cars, the newest model of any given TV isn’t guaranteed to be a significant step up from its predecessor.

Recently, I reviewed the Samsung DU8000, a TV that has “budget” written all over it. It’s an edge-lit TV, so if you run it through this checklist, it already has one strike against it. At the time of publishing, the 55-inch DU8000 costs about $499.

The TCL QM7 was never meant to compete with the likes of the DU8000. Not only does it leverage full-array LED backlighting, it sports Mini-LEDs for added brightness and contrast control. It’s one of our favorite value TVs of the year. At the time of publishing, the 55-inch QM7 also costs $499.

The QM7 has fallen to this price because it’s been available for a year, and this cycle is constantly happening in the world of TVs.

These are $500 TVs, but the point still stands for TVs in the $300 to $400 price range, too. Often, entry-level and mid-range models from the previous year will be available for just $50 or $100 more than newer TVs that are far less capable.

I get it: Times are tough. If you’re determined to shop for a TV in the $150 to $300 price range, take a closer look at the specs and, if possible, avoid brands like Insignia and Westinghouse.