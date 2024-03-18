Huge TV deals in Amazon Big Spring Sale — here's the 13 deals I'd buy

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is on the way, but there are already a ton of incredible TV deals up for grabs. That means it's a great time to give your entertainment center an upgrade.

Amazon TV deals — LED TV deals

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-43-inch-Class-Remote-NS-43F301NA25%2Fdp%2FB0CMDJ8TK3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $239 now $179 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

Roku TV 43" Select 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLFSWK9V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTCL-75Q650G-Accelerator-Streaming-Television%2Fdp%2FB0C1J5RZD8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $318 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/tvs/tcl-q6-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C6WLWQ5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $579 now $398 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is one of the least-expensive Mini-LED TVs we've seen and the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-tvs" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best budget TV on the market. The Editor's Choice TV offers spectacular contrast while its quantum dot filter ensures well-saturated colors. It also offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support. Gamers take note that it has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, but its Mini-LED lighting still managed to make games pop. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hisense-u6k-mini-led-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can't be beat."

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRoku-Striking-Resolution-Automatic-Brightness%2Fdp%2FB0C92VCZ48%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/roku-plus-series-4k-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C73H8PVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hisense-u8k-mini-led-google-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U8K Mini-LED review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average brightness for its price point.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTTWV394%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $2,799 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-qn90c-4k-neo-qled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung QN90C QLED TV review said it best: "Thanks to its best-in-class HDR brightness, ample viewing options and strong picture performance, this is the QLED to beat."

Amazon TV deals — OLED TV deals

LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-48-Inch-Class-OLED48C3PUA-Built%2Fdp%2FB0BVXK9N6X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $896 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-oled-c3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXJ69F4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">48" for $996 ($473 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXF72HV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">55" for $1,296 ($503 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">65" for $1,596 ($403 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVX61P9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">77" for $2,296 ($1,202 off)

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVX7D41W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">83" for $3,496 ($1,803 off)

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXVLWV7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Amazon

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-b3-oled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.

Samsung 55" S90C OLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BWFVCLG9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,899 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C OLED. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BYPVKW72%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,699 now $1,398 @ Amazon

You'll get remarkable picture quality on the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5, making it a good choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-bravia-xr-a80l-oled-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

LG 55" G3 OLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVX2RLV2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $2,999 now $1,796 @ Amazon

We rank the LG G3 OLED as one of the best TVs on the market right now. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-oled-evo-g3-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> LG G3 OLED review , we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote are also included.

