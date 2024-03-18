Massive iPad discounts in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — here's the 5 deals I'd buy

In case you haven't heard, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is on the way. That means there's a huge opportunity to save on some of the best tablets. Although the sale doesn't officially start until Wednesday, March 20, there are some great early deals up for grabs right now, especially on iPads. (Also note that Best Buy is matching some of Amazon's prices in their iPad sale).

Right now the 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is $449 at Amazon. This $150 discount brings the best tablet we've reviewed down to its lowest price ever. iPad deals don't get much better than this.

You can also grab the base 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) for $349 at Amazon. This tablet is cheaper than the iPad Air, but offers a similar sleek design, fast performance and long battery life. Right now it's on sale for $100 off, its lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite iPad deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Plus check out the best Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon.

iPad deals

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9CJM1Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Right now it's on sale for $249, which is $80 off. It's the cheapest iPad currently sold by Apple, but note that it has been on sale for $229 in the past.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Although it received a price increase from its predecessor, this is a great discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-2022-10th-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-9-inch-ipad-latest-model-10th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-blue%2F5200904.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Best Buy

8.3" iPad Mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9BXKF5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-ipad-mini-6-2021" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-ipad-mini-latest-model-with-wi-fi-64gb%2F4901902.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-air-2022-review-a-new-standard-for-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4909101&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-9-inch-ipad-air-latest-model-5th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-purple%2F4909101.p%3FskuId%3D4909101&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$449 @ Best Buy