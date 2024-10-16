Black Friday came early! Get one of my favorite Mini-LED TVs at $300 off

Panasonic has returned to the US and it's bringing one of the best new Mini-LED TVs with it in the Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV. This gorgeous display is built on an LCD VA panel on a 144Hz refresh rate, and it's made all the better thanks to an amazing discount.

Right now, the 55-inch Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV is just $999 at Amazon. That's a 23% discount on a 2024 TV with a slew of awesome specs that make it ideal for everything from Netflix's new "Dire Hard" replacement thriller to Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Panasonic 55" W95A Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Released mere months ago, the new Panasonic W95A is a real looker. It leverages a 144Hz refresh rate on a design that features two HDMI 2.1 ports and AMD FreeSync compatibility. It also comes equipped with the range of HDR certifications and it even has an ATSC 3.0 tuner so you're NextGenTV ready.

Panasonic's storied return to the US after an eight year hiatus is no mean feat. As one of the largest and oldest Japanese brands, with its plasma TVs still proving to some as among the best TVs bar none, Panasonic's designs rank with heightened fervor and few stand as compelling as its newest Mini-LED offering.

Against major budget TV brands like Hisense and TCL, the Panasonic W95A is a stunning value preposition. While it sit a bit higher in price against something like the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV, but it's now all the better under $1,000.

At its new price point, you're getting a serious display with awesome specs, like a 2.1-channel 50W speaker system. You may still want to nab one of the best soundbars, though, but It's Dolby Atmos support is a welcome touch.

The range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG, also round out its cinema-level appeal. And on the gaming front it's well-equipped with AMD FreeSync, ALLM, VRR, and a 144Hz refresh rate. An optimized True Game Mode also ensures you stay immersed in what's on-screen at all times.

Don't wait, as this limited time deal will go fast! It might not hit the lows as presented by the new (and relatively unknown) Sansui 55-inch OLED TV, but the Panasonic W95A will meet most entertainment needs at a budget price.

And if there's more early Black Friday deals you're in search for, check out our Best Buy sale page as everything from OLED TVs to laptops hit record lows in time for the holiday season.