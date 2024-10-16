Netflix's new thriller is about to replace ‘Die Hard’ as your go-to holiday movie — here's the first trailer

Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? It’s a debate that rages every single year, but there’s no question that Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller “Carry-On” will bring a dose of adrenaline to the festive season this year. And based on its first teaser trailer, this new Netflix movie might just replace the legendary ‘80s action movie as the go-to holiday flick for action fanatics.

Touching down on Netflix on December 13, “Carry-On” centers on a young TSA agent (Taron Egerton) working the dreaded Christmas Eve shift. But if dealing with impatient passengers looking to get home for the holidays wasn’t enough of a headache, his night takes a serious turn when a mysterious traveler (played by Jason Bateman) blackmails him into allowing a strange package onto a busy flight.

With a hooky premise like that, it’s hard not to be sold right off the bat. To be honest, I’ve been anticipating this Netflix movie since I first heard about it over the summer. But now the streamer has dropped our first look at the thriller, and this teaser has sent my hype levels up to 30,000 feet.

The first trailer isn’t much longer than a minute, and only gives us a few brief flashes of the thrilling action and mayhem “Carry-On” has in store for viewers, but with a sinister narrative from Bateman’s mysterious stranger setting the mood, it looks like this Netflix movie might offer the full holiday package. Plus, it’ll make a great change from rewatching "Home Alone" and "Elf" for the umpteenth time.

As noted, “Carry-On” is due to arrive on Netflix on December 13, and will form part of the streaming service’s holiday offering. Very much on the other end of the scale is Netflix’s new romantic comedy “Our Little Secret”, which stars Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding as bitter exes forced to spend Christmas together after discovering their current parents are siblings. So, it seems that Netflix will be offering something for everybody over the festive period.

Of course, before Netflix turns its attention to the most wonderful time of the year, there’s the small matter of Spooky Season first. So, check out our roundup of everything added to Netflix in October 2024 for a full rundown of all the Halloween offerings you can watch now.

