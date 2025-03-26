Surprise! Amazon just knocked $500 off this 50-inch Samsung Mini-LED TV

Save big on Samsung's flagship 2024 Mini-LED TV

Not sure if you heard but there's a ton of major discounts to secure in the midst of the Amazon Big Spring Sale and if you're in the market for a powerful new 2024 display, this one is for you.

Right now, you can get the 50-inch Samsung QN90D Mini-LED TV for just $899 at Amazon. That's 36% slashed on one of its flagship QLEDs from last year, a display that reviewed quite well against a bevy of competition out of Hisense and TCL.

Samsung 50" QN90D QLED TV: was $1,397 now $899 at Amazon

The Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs of the year. Its high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS and an elegant design.

Now's the time to get yourself that major TV upgrade you've been longing for as Samsung's 2024 flagship QLED is a serious winner. In our review of the Samsung QN90D QLED TV, we raved about its high brightness, incredible contrast, and excellent gaming performance, all of which are built on Samsung's Tizen interface.

QLEDs and Mini-LED TVs make the most sense for budget-conscious TV buyers, offering a slew of value with top-notch features. The QN90D is a perfect example, pushing out serious brightness at 2,024 nits in HDR, and well-rounded color coverage hitting 94.29% of the UHD-P3 Gamut.

The QN90D was also built for gamers with a 9.6 input latency on a 120Hz refresh rate. That's perfect not just for console gamers, but also users of some of the best gaming PCs. Even then, thanks to Gaming Hub, you won't even need a PC or PS5 Pro, as you can play most modern titles through Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.

And neither will you need any of the best soundbars. The QN90D features a 60W speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, making it adept in spitting out sounds in everything from sports broadcasts to dialogue-heavy movies. It doesn't heard to get one, like the Bose Smart Soundbar, but the onboard speakers are adequate enough.

As you can clearly see, the QN90D is versatile piece of display hardware. It's made all the better now with a hefty price slashing, bringing it down to under $1,000, putting it up against major rivals like the Hisense U8N and TCL QM8. Then again, you might be in the market for an OLED, and if so you can check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals for even more savings on displays.

