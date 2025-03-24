Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals — shop Sony, Samsung, LG, and more starting at $309

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, and with it are some incredible TV deals slashed to unbelievable prices.

The sale runs from March 25th through the 31st, so you have some time to sift through all the major discounts before making your big purchase. Several others retailers will also be hosting their own Spring Sales, too, including both Best Buy and Walmart.

We'll be keeping a watchful eye on all things Amazon over the course of the next two weeks as we scout out the best TV deals and display discounts you can nab. One that's already hit the marketplace and sure to sell out fast is this LG G4 OLED TV that's $800 off, and it's not the only one LG has on offer here.

There's a healthy smattering of TV deals to sink your teeth into set across a wide range of prices and display technologies. If you're looking for some big-screen Mini-LED value for March Madness or on the hunt for a new OLED, we've got you covered. (Also check out our guide to the best March Madness TV sales).

Best Amazon Spring Sale TV deals

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series LED TV: was $459 now $359 at Amazon Amazon's got some serious savings on its cheaper TVs, like the 4-Series LED 4K model that's chock full of awesome features. Of course, given it's made by Amazon you can expect Alexa voice assistant for easy, streamlined access to all your favorite content across the Fire TV ecosystem. It's also equipped with HDR 10 and HLG for HDR movie fans and has four HDMI inputs so you never run out of space for your connected devices.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $679 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Sony 85" X77L 4K LED TV: was $1,498 now $998 at Amazon If you're looking to get some big-screen value, this 85-inch Sony LED TV is the right call. It's under $1,000 and gives you access to everything Sony has on offer, like exclusive PS5 features and the Google TV interface. The X77L might just be an LED TV, but it's built on Sony's long history of staying true to HDR movies and the director's intent. It's the perfect deal for sports fans looking to cash in on multi-view madness.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,198 at Amazon Amazon is knocking almost $1,000 off one of our favorite Mini-LED TVs from last year — and it's a Sony model, which often don't come cheap. The Bravia 7 is packed with incredible performance built on Sony's long history in gaming. With Google TV, you never need to worry about finding your next favorite show, plus PS5 exclusive features will make console gaming all the more electrifying.

Samsung 65" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $1,397 at Amazon The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.