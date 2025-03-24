Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals — shop Sony, Samsung, LG, and more starting at $309

Get yourself a new TV this spring thanks to these incredible savings

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, and with it are some incredible TV deals slashed to unbelievable prices.

The sale runs from March 25th through the 31st, so you have some time to sift through all the major discounts before making your big purchase. Several others retailers will also be hosting their own Spring Sales, too, including both Best Buy and Walmart.

We'll be keeping a watchful eye on all things Amazon over the course of the next two weeks as we scout out the best TV deals and display discounts you can nab. One that's already hit the marketplace and sure to sell out fast is this LG G4 OLED TV that's $800 off, and it's not the only one LG has on offer here.

There's a healthy smattering of TV deals to sink your teeth into set across a wide range of prices and display technologies. If you're looking for some big-screen Mini-LED value for March Madness or on the hunt for a new OLED, we've got you covered. (Also check out our guide to the best March Madness TV sales).

Best Amazon Spring Sale TV deals

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series LED TV
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series LED TV: was $459 now $359 at Amazon

Amazon's got some serious savings on its cheaper TVs, like the 4-Series LED 4K model that's chock full of awesome features. Of course, given it's made by Amazon you can expect Alexa voice assistant for easy, streamlined access to all your favorite content across the Fire TV ecosystem. It's also equipped with HDR 10 and HLG for HDR movie fans and has four HDMI inputs so you never run out of space for your connected devices.

View Deal
Hisense 55" U6N 4K Mini-LED TV
Hisense 55" U6N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $547 now $348 at Amazon

This budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV. As the successor to the Hisense U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay. Other sizes on sale include:
65" for $498
75" for $598
85" for $989

View Deal
Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV
Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $679 at Amazon

The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

View Deal
Sony 85" X77L 4K LED TV
Sony 85" X77L 4K LED TV: was $1,498 now $998 at Amazon

If you're looking to get some big-screen value, this 85-inch Sony LED TV is the right call. It's under $1,000 and gives you access to everything Sony has on offer, like exclusive PS5 features and the Google TV interface. The X77L might just be an LED TV, but it's built on Sony's long history of staying true to HDR movies and the director's intent. It's the perfect deal for sports fans looking to cash in on multi-view madness.

View Deal
Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV
Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon

Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

View Deal
LG 55" C4 4K OLED TV
LG 55" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,296 now $1,196 at Amazon

The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
65" for $1,396

View Deal
Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV
Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,198 at Amazon

Amazon is knocking almost $1,000 off one of our favorite Mini-LED TVs from last year — and it's a Sony model, which often don't come cheap. The Bravia 7 is packed with incredible performance built on Sony's long history in gaming. With Google TV, you never need to worry about finding your next favorite show, plus PS5 exclusive features will make console gaming all the more electrifying.

View Deal
Samsung 65" S90D 4K OLED TV
Samsung 65" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $1,397 at Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

View Deal
Sony 85" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV
Sony 85" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,598 at Amazon

Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts. There are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for cinematic movie enjoyers.

View Deal
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

