This 10000mAh power bank just crashed to $17 at Amazon — and it’s the best we’ve reviewed
Don’t leave home without this $17 phone accessory
Portable chargers are a must-have accessory. They can get you through day trips, flights, and hectic work days when you can’t get to a charger. Still not convinced? The best portable charger we’ve reviewed just got a price cut, so right now is the perfect time to pick one up.
The Iniu 10000mAh Portable Charger is $17 at Amazon. This is $12 off and a steal for such an invaluable piece of tech. It powers up fast, has two USB-A ports and holds enough juice to charge your phone multiple times over. Make sure to snag this deal before it’s gone.
INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
As the weather warms up, chances are you'll be spending more time traveling or on the go. The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long.
The Iniu 10000mAh is the best portable charger we’ve reviewed at Tom’s Guide. While this isn’t the cheapest price I’ve ever seen it go for, it’s still a steal at just $17.
Despite not being a household name, Iniu knocked Anker off the top spot of our portable chargers list. It offers two USB-A ports, which is invaluable if you need to charge up two devices at the same time. And it kept up with Anker in our tests, finishing a full charge just four minutes behind the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000.
The Iniu 10000mAh portable charger refilled 2.2 iPhone 12s in our tests, meaning you’ll be able to fill your phone multiple times over with a fully charged power bank. The bank juices up quickly, too — it took one hour to reach 78% charge.
Despite all this, the Iniu charger is still incredibly slim and light, measuring 0.5-inches thick and weighing 6.9 ounces. That means it’s incredibly easy to keep on-hand in a pocket or bag.
This deal won’t stick around forever, so grab it while you can. If you’re looking for more sales, check out the 55 deals I’d buy in this huge Amazon tech sale and see the best deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel.
