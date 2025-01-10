The weekend is here, and with it comes a bunch of new discounts at Amazon! Some of my favorite finds include OLED TVs, apparel, tech and everything in between.

For starters, there's a huge sale on Carhartt apparel. This is perfect to keep warm now that we're in the thick of winter. Plus, if you've had your eye on the new Fire TV Soundbar Plus, it's now on sale for $189 at Amazon. This is a $60 discount and its lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Also don't miss our Amazon promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Carhartt sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $7. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

LEGO sets starting at $9: at Amazon Right now, Amazon has dozens of LEGO sets on sale across all the popular franchises. Deals start as low as $9, but you can save up to $80 depending on the set. Whether you need more activities to keep your kids occupied, or simply want to treat yourself, now is a great time to pick up a new set (or two.)

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

TVs

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $959 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Apparel

Under Armour Tech V Neck T-Shirt (Women’s): was $25 now $13 at Amazon This piece of original go-to training gear is back on sale and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft, and with as much as 40% off some colors and sizes, it’s an excellent deal.

Carhartt Washed Duck SherpaLined Vest (Men's): was $79 now from $59 @ Amazon

If you're not a fan of jackets, this Carhartt vest could be just the thing to keep you warm. It's sherpa lined, has a full zip and pockets on the outside and the inside to keep your stuff safe. Remember to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Charged Verssert 2 Running Shoe (Men's): was $75 now $61 at Amazon Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Tablets/Laptops

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market, even without a deal. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and great photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. With $100 off, this is a fantastic deal.

MSI Katana 17: was $1,399 now $1,231 at Amazon This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 17-inch FHD 144Hz display.

Audio

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Lowest price! The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was $249 now $189 at Amazon Looking for the perfect pair for your Fire TV? The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is the answer. It's a compact, affordable 3.1 speaker with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. There's also a Dialogue Enhancer feature to help you hear what people are saying more clearly.

Gaming

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $17 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $54 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

WD_BLACK WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Gaming SSD: was $129 now $99 at Amazon With options from 1TB to 4TB (and everything in between,) the WD_BLACK series has more than enough to improve the memory on your PS5 or Laptop. With a little work, you will never have to worry about filling up your memory again.

Grooming/Health

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.