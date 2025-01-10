Massive Amazon weekend sale is live from $7 — 25 deals to shop now on OLED TVs, apparel, tech and more
Amazon has released a ton more amazing deals this weekend
The weekend is here, and with it comes a bunch of new discounts at Amazon! Some of my favorite finds include OLED TVs, apparel, tech and everything in between.
For starters, there's a huge sale on Carhartt apparel. This is perfect to keep warm now that we're in the thick of winter. Plus, if you've had your eye on the new Fire TV Soundbar Plus, it's now on sale for $189 at Amazon. This is a $60 discount and its lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Also don't miss our Amazon promo codes page.
Editor's Choice
Carhartt sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $7. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Right now, Amazon has dozens of LEGO sets on sale across all the popular franchises. Deals start as low as $9, but you can save up to $80 depending on the set. Whether you need more activities to keep your kids occupied, or simply want to treat yourself, now is a great time to pick up a new set (or two.)
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.
A water bottle is essential for exercise to help you stay hydrated, especially during intense sessions or hot yoga, where you can sweat a lot more and lose fluid quicker. The Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle is an excellent option. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
The Sharge Shargeek 170 is our choice for the best portable charger you can buy. Its excellent 24,000 mAh capacity can juice up most laptops twice over, and quickly too with a charging speed of 140W. You also get IP66 rated water resistance, and best of all, this charger's transparent design means it looks super cool.
TVs
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we said this Editor's Choice TV's significant boosts to brightness improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. It's great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. We also liked its One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel. Note: the newer Samsung S95D OLED TV is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
Apparel
This piece of original go-to training gear is back on sale and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft, and with as much as 40% off some colors and sizes, it’s an excellent deal.
Carhartt Washed Duck SherpaLined Vest (Men's): was $79 now from $59 @ Amazon
If you're not a fan of jackets, this Carhartt vest could be just the thing to keep you warm. It's sherpa lined, has a full zip and pockets on the outside and the inside to keep your stuff safe. Remember to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Tablets/Laptops
The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market, even without a deal. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and great photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. With $100 off, this is a fantastic deal.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with $200 off! That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.
This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 17-inch FHD 144Hz display.
Audio
JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
Lowest price! The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Looking for the perfect pair for your Fire TV? The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is the answer. It's a compact, affordable 3.1 speaker with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. There's also a Dialogue Enhancer feature to help you hear what people are saying more clearly.
Gaming
Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.
Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package and perfectly timed ahead of the theatrical release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.
From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
With options from 1TB to 4TB (and everything in between,) the WD_BLACK series has more than enough to improve the memory on your PS5 or Laptop. With a little work, you will never have to worry about filling up your memory again.
Grooming/Health
Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.
If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Oral-B Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and it’s Bluetooth enabled to give you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. You also get three replacement brush heads and a travel case.
