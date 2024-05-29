I tried Nomad's new Apple Find My Tracking Card, and it finally adds this one feature I've been asking for

I’ve been using a few different tracking cards in the last year that work with Apple’s Find My network. These accessories allow me to track down my wallet (and other possessions) on numerous occasions when I simply forgot where I placed it last. At first glance, Nomad’s Find My Tracking Card may seem like yet another alternative, but it finally adds one feature that I’ve been looking for in the previous tracking cards I’ve tested — the ability to charge wirelessly.

After using other wallet trackers like the Eufy SmartTrack Card, AirBolt Card, and Tile Slim, it feels much more satisfying switching to the Nomad Tracking Card for this simple reason. Don’t get me wrong: like the best key finders, most wallet trackers can get more than a year’s worth of battery life, but the problem I’ve encountered is remembering where I stowed away their respective charging cables.

(Image credit: Nomad)

It's one thing to misplace a tracker, but it's also annoying when I misplace the one thing they need to staying working. Here’s why Nomad's Tracking Card is the best wallet tracker I’ve used to date.

MagSafe charging convenience

(Image credit: Nomad)

What sets Nomad’s Tracking Card apart from every other tracking accessory I’ve used, including Apple’s own AirTag, is that I can charge its internal battery wirelessly. One of the biggest annoyances I have with some tracking cards, like Eufy’s SmartTrack Card, is that you pay for a gadget that will eventually go to waste and have no purpose.

Why’s that? Well, it’s because some cards rely on a non-replaceable, non-chargeable battery. I’ve been using Eufy's version for more than a year now, stored in a pocket in my backpack, and so far, it’s still showing a good charge. I’m confident that it’ll get close to Eufy’s claim of up to 3 years of battery life, but I’m a little disturbed knowing it’ll eventually be useless once the battery gives up.

That’s just one of the big reasons that makes the Nomad Tracking Card a better solution because its shelf life isn’t held back due to a finite battery life. Sure, its battery is rated for much less at up to 5 months, but at least I can give it a quick charge to continue using it. I also love that I can charge it wirelessly on a Qi or MagSafe charger, so now I don’t have to worry about pesky charging cables.

Quality Nomad construction

(Image credit: Nomad)

I’ll be the first to admit that Nomad’s accessories are on the pricey side, but their constructions prove why that’s the case — and the Nomad Find My Tracking Card is no exception. Measuring at 3.38 x 2.12 x 0.07 inches, it’s technically the same thickness as two credit cards, but it feels much sturdier than other wallet trackers.

Meanwhile, the polycarbonate body features a seamless design accented nicely by the circuit etching into its one side. There are no seams or gaps with the design, which further highlights its IPX7 rating to keep it safeguarded from water submersion up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. The only minor thing to note about the Nomad Tracking Card design is the subtle bubble near the top right corner of the card, which functions as the on/off switch.

Yes, you can absolutely find cheaper wallet trackers, but they lack the level of detail and quality that the Nomad Tracking Card offers — plus it costs $40, which actually isn’t too much given how other trackers sell for $25 to $35.

Convenient Find My features

(Image credit: Nomad)

Similar to other Find My trackers, the Nomad Tracking Card lets me play a sound if I can’t pin down its location nearby. The app also offers the ability to share Nomad's tracker with others, and sends notifications when I leave it behind; there's a lost mode, too.

Even though it attaches to my MagSafe charger with a subtle connection due to the metal inside of it, the Nomad Tracking Card technically doesn’t use any magnets with its design — meaning I don’t have to worry about it demagnetizing any other cards stowed in my wallet. With all of these conveniences, I think its $40 cost proves why it’s the best wallet tracker I’ve used to date.