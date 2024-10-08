I test tablets for a living, and these are the 9 best Prime Day tablet deals I've seen so far

Need a new tablet? The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event happening this week (Oct 8-9) is a great opportunity to snag one at a killer discount!

I know because I test and review tablets for a living, and I've been scouring Amazon all week for the sweetest deals on models I know from experience are great.

And while this roundup does include some of the best Prime Day iPad deals I've seen so far, there's also some great discounts on some of the best Android tablets you can get right now, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

Many of these slates rank among the best tablets you can get right now, and those that don't (I'm looking at you, Amazon Fire tablets) are still a good value.

I'll keep checking back throughout the week to add more discounted slates to this list as we find them, but these are the best Prime Day tablet deals I've seen so far.

Best Prime Day iPad deals

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

This isn't the newest iPad but it's still a great slate, and a steal at this price. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is lovely to look at, the A14 Bionic processor makes it feel plenty speedy and the 12MP front and rear cameras ensure your photos and video calls look great.

iPad Mini 6th Gen: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

If you want a palmable Apple tablet this aging iPad mini is a great choice, as its A15 Bionic chip delivers speedy performance and the 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display is sharp and bright. It's the perfect tablet for reading comics, plus it's compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 if you want to doodle or jot down notes.

iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

If you want an iPad a bit bigger and nicer than the base model, splurge for this 13-inch Air. The (2732-by-2048 pixels) display looks great, and the M2 chip is still more than fast enough for running apps. Plus, it's Apple Intelligence ready.

iPad Pro 13-inch (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,196 @ Amazon

If you absolutely need the biggest, fastest iPad around, this is the model to get. It comes packing the latest and greatest Apple M4 chip, and the 13-inch mini-LED display is as lovely and luminous as any OLED screen.

Best Prime Day Android tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $120 now $64 @ Amazon Amazon's Fire tablets are cheaper and less capable than most tablets, but they're affordable and great for consuming Amazon content or browsing the web. This is a great deal on the Fire HD 8 Plus with lockscreen ads, which offers 32GB of storage space and 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 @ Amazon

This is the sweet spot of Amazon Fire tablets, giving you a 10.1-inch screen driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It does come with lockscreen ads, but you can pay a small fee to remove them if you don't like them.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is the best Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and right now it's nearly $100 off. It sports a bright 11-inch 2K screen, a 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. In my Fire Max 11 review I called it Amazon's best Fire tablet yet, and now's a great time to get one at a good discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra isn't the latest model, but it's still a beefy Android tablet that sports a ginormous 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. With 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood it's a capable machine, and it offers the largest screen you can get on a premium tablet.