Early Prime Day iPad deals — 7 incredible deals that you should buy now
You can already save big on every single iPad!
As you know, Prime Day doesn't start until July 16. However, clearly Apple didn't get the memo, as you can save big on all of the company's best tablets right now — including some falling to their lowest-ever prices!
And yes, this even includes savings on the latest and greatest in the M2 iPad Air and even the M4 iPad Pro. Alongside these, you can find over $100 off the iPad Mini, and the older 9th Gen iPad drop to just $249.
One question that will be on the minds of many as you read this is simple: Should I wait? While we may see some of the older iPads get a few more dollars shaved off during the main event, I can't see the current models getting any cheaper than this, so you'll be safe buying now.
Best early Prime Day iPad deals
iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $564 @ Amazon
Right now, you can get $35 off the latest M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and four fun finishes.
iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon
The new 13-inch iPad Air features a bigger LED display and is powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor). It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), four fun finishes, and weighs a little over a pound.
11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $928 @ Amazon
This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.
13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,209 @ Amazon
Need a bigger screen? You can also get $100 off the massive 13-inch model — a big beautiful canvas for all your work and entertainment needs!
iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $324 @ Amazon
This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures in at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.
iPad Mini 6th Gen: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Right now it's on sale for $249, which is $80 off. It's one of the cheapest iPads you can buy right now, but note that it has been on sale for $229 in the past.
