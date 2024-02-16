Samsung’s patent for a foldable and rollable tablet could make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 look old-fashioned

Samsung's likely Galaxy Z Fold 6 and rumored triple foldable could be joined by a foldable and rollable tablet down the line — going by a new patent from the company found by David of xleaks7, and published by Calibre Cleaning.

The simply-named "Display device" patent is a novel design for a pocketable tablet, featuring both a traditional foldable hinge and an extendable rolling display. We've seen these concepts separately, but not together on one device before.

(Image credit: Calibre Cleaning / xleaks7)

Looking at the illustrations, brought to life by xleaks7, we see a device that looks a little like a Galaxy Z Fold from the side and the back, except for the cameras being on the non-hinge side. It's very different from the front though, as there's no cover display.

(Image credit: Calibre Cleaning / xleaks7)

Opening up the device reveals a large inner display. This screen can then extend on one side using its rollable mechanism.

This combination could allow either the unfolded device to offer small and large screen modes, or for the folded device to expose a small vertical segment of its display. The latter mode could perhaps be used to check on notifications or interact with certain widgets without having to open the device, similar to the smaller cover displays found on foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

(Image credit: Calibre Cleaning / xleaks7)

This year, we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and perhaps the aforementioned triple foldable if the rumors are true. While this could be a big year for Samsung foldables as a result (assuming Samsung nails its triple foldable the first time around), don't expect it to feature this folding and rolling tablet as well.

Patents are after all just claims to ideas, and not guarantees of a product at any point. Samsung has thoroughly proven it can make foldable phones, and its concepts for rollables show it could in theory make and sell devices with that technology, so making this tablet concept real isn't out of the question. But it feels likely that we'll be waiting a few more years before we see this "display device" go on sale as a new kind of Galaxy Z or Galaxy Tab model.

Samsung normally reveals its new foldables each August, so look out for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 appearing around then. We'll be keeping an eye out for any more rumors on these phones as we approach the launch window, and for further details that could indicate that the alleged triple foldable or foldable-rollable hybrid tablet are more than just ideas.