Samsung Galaxy S23 just tipped to get this Galaxy S24 AI feature — here’s what we know

News
By Josh Render
published

Samsung isn't slowing down on its older models

Galaxy S23 hands-on back of phone
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It seems that the Galaxy S24's Galaxy AI-powered Instant Slo-mo feature will soon be added to the Galaxy S23 series.

This comes from a moderator in Samsung’s Community Forum who states that several models will eventually see the feature added, specifically the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, along with the newer Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables and the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. However, the post does not confirm precisely when Instant Slo-mo will be made available for these devices.

The moderator also mentions that the Instant Slo-mo feature requires phones to process each frame of a chosen video within 16.6 milliseconds to provide smooth real-time video playback. As a result, this feature will not appear on older models, like the Galaxy S22, as they do not have the processing power to keep up. 

This news comes shortly after Samsung recently announced a suite of Galaxy AI features coming to the previous generation of Samsung devices. Samsung has not officially specified which features will be included in this update yet though.

Galaxy AI Instant Slow-mo.

(Image credit: Future)

Instant Slow-mo allows users to take a segment of any video captured by the phone and convert it to slow-motion. While it is not the first dedicated slow-motion feature to appear on a phone, it was the first that promised to easily convert pre-recorded video to slo-mo with just a tap of the screen. We tested the feature and found it to be well-implemented and definitely worth trying out.

Instant Slow-mo could be joined by features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, and Photo Assist as part of the Galaxy AI features coming to older Samsung phones. The Galaxy AI update is expected to be a part of the One UI 6.1 update, which is rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S23 series as soon as next month. 

Seeing these new AI features coming to older models of the Galaxy series is encouraging. While the Galaxy S24 will still likely offer the best AI experience, users could pick up the relatively cheaper Galaxy S23 series and take advantage of some of the best AI features currently on the market for less. It also shows that Samsung is keeping its promise to keep its flagship devices fully supported in the coming years, with the Galaxy S24 in line to receive seven full years of Android updates.

Arrow
