Timberland is knocking up to 50% off right now — here's 11 footwear deals I'd add to my cart

Rugged and stylish are two words that rarely go hand-in-hand — except for when it comes to describing Timberland, the footwear brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots. If you're interested in adding a pair of these high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your spring shoe game, look no further.

Timberland is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help transition you into spring, help you hit the trails comfortably and protect you from those inevitable April showers. With fashionable and sturdy boot options starting at just $49, I recommend shopping these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles for spring.

Best Women's Timberland Deals

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $49 at timberland.com

These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."

View Deal
Timberland Carnaby Cool 6-Inch Lace-Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Carnaby Cool 6-Inch Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $79 at timberland.com

Add these kicks to your spring wardrobe for an edgy look! Built for quality and comfort, the all-season style offers a padded collar for a comfortable fit around the ankle, a rubber outsole for traction and 1.8-inch heel for added height.

View Deal
Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's)
Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's): was $140 now $79 at timberland.com

Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.

View Deal
Timberland Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's)
Timberland Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $130 now $99 at timberland.com

With inevitable April showers, you'll want these ankle boots that offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.

View Deal
Timberland Brimfield Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's)
Timberland Brimfield Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $150 now $99 at timberland.com

Built to be comfortable, durable and of course, stylish, these Chelsea boots are perfect for every day wear. They feature all-day cushioning, support and a custom fit. Plus, their sturdy rubber lug outsoles are designed to provide all-weather traction.

View Deal

Best Men's Timberland Deals

Timberland Converge Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Boot (Men's)
Timberland Converge Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $160 now $59 at timberland.com

Whether you're on or off the trail, you can feel confident with the waterproof boot that was designed for grip and crafted with sustainable materials. Another 4.5 star option, one reviewer wrote, "I wore them fishing and hiking and immediately felt like they were designed for my feet. Very comfortable and very true to size."

View Deal
Timberland Motion Access Low Lace-Up Sneaker (Men's)
Timberland Motion Access Low Lace-Up Sneaker (Men's): was $120 now $64 at timberland.com

Get ready to explore the outdoors with these lace-up sneakers that you can take from sidewalk to the trails. Thanks to their lug outsole, you can feel confident that the shoe will provide steady traction, support and comfort.

View Deal
Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot (Men's)
Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot (Men's): was $125 now $74 at timberland.com

Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.

View Deal
Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Lace-Up Hiking Boot (Men's)
Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Lace-Up Hiking Boot (Men's): was $110 now $79 at timberland.com

These Timberland hiking boots are perfect to keep your feet protected on the trails. They have tough traction outsoles and an EVA midsole for comfort. Only a few sizes are left in stock, so get these while you can.

View Deal
Timberland Mt Lincoln Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Hiking Boot (Men's)
Timberland Mt Lincoln Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Hiking Boot (Men's): was $170 now $89 at timberland.com

The perfect boot for when there's unexpected weather on the mountain, the Mt. Lincoln hiking boots feature the finest waterproofing materials and technology, as well as 200 grams of insulation designed to maintain warmth, even when they get wet.

View Deal
Timberland Newmarket Mid Lace Up Fashion Boot (Men's)
Timberland Newmarket Mid Lace Up Fashion Boot (Men's): was $150 now $99 at timberland.com

Timberland has slashed the price of these stylish Newmarket boots. Available in three different colors, they're made of leather and have a durable rubber outsole.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

