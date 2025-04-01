Timberland is knocking up to 50% off right now — here's 11 footwear deals I'd add to my cart
Transition into spring with these stylish and rugged deals
Rugged and stylish are two words that rarely go hand-in-hand — except for when it comes to describing Timberland, the footwear brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots. If you're interested in adding a pair of these high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your spring shoe game, look no further.
Timberland is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help transition you into spring, help you hit the trails comfortably and protect you from those inevitable April showers. With fashionable and sturdy boot options starting at just $49, I recommend shopping these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles for spring.
Best Women's Timberland Deals
These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."
Add these kicks to your spring wardrobe for an edgy look! Built for quality and comfort, the all-season style offers a padded collar for a comfortable fit around the ankle, a rubber outsole for traction and 1.8-inch heel for added height.
Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.
With inevitable April showers, you'll want these ankle boots that offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.
Built to be comfortable, durable and of course, stylish, these Chelsea boots are perfect for every day wear. They feature all-day cushioning, support and a custom fit. Plus, their sturdy rubber lug outsoles are designed to provide all-weather traction.
Best Men's Timberland Deals
Whether you're on or off the trail, you can feel confident with the waterproof boot that was designed for grip and crafted with sustainable materials. Another 4.5 star option, one reviewer wrote, "I wore them fishing and hiking and immediately felt like they were designed for my feet. Very comfortable and very true to size."
Get ready to explore the outdoors with these lace-up sneakers that you can take from sidewalk to the trails. Thanks to their lug outsole, you can feel confident that the shoe will provide steady traction, support and comfort.
Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.
These Timberland hiking boots are perfect to keep your feet protected on the trails. They have tough traction outsoles and an EVA midsole for comfort. Only a few sizes are left in stock, so get these while you can.
The perfect boot for when there's unexpected weather on the mountain, the Mt. Lincoln hiking boots feature the finest waterproofing materials and technology, as well as 200 grams of insulation designed to maintain warmth, even when they get wet.
Timberland has slashed the price of these stylish Newmarket boots. Available in three different colors, they're made of leather and have a durable rubber outsole.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com.
