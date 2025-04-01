Timberland is knocking up to 50% off right now — here's 11 footwear deals I'd add to my cart

Rugged and stylish are two words that rarely go hand-in-hand — except for when it comes to describing Timberland, the footwear brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots. If you're interested in adding a pair of these high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your spring shoe game, look no further.

Timberland is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help transition you into spring, help you hit the trails comfortably and protect you from those inevitable April showers. With fashionable and sturdy boot options starting at just $49, I recommend shopping these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles for spring.

Best Women's Timberland Deals

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $49 at timberland.com These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."

Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's): was $140 now $79 at timberland.com Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.

Best Men's Timberland Deals

Timberland Converge Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $160 now $59 at timberland.com Whether you're on or off the trail, you can feel confident with the waterproof boot that was designed for grip and crafted with sustainable materials. Another 4.5 star option, one reviewer wrote, "I wore them fishing and hiking and immediately felt like they were designed for my feet. Very comfortable and very true to size."